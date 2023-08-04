Where is The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Australian author Holly Ringland, Amazon Prime’s ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ is a drama series that follows a young girl named Alice, who at the tender age of 9, lost her parents in a mysterious fire. Following the tragedy, she is taken care of by her conservative grandmother June at Thornfield Flower Farm. As she grows up, Alice discovers some deeply buried secrets about her and her family’s past. Spanning decades of Alice’s life, the show is a coming-of-age tale of how she grows from her complicated and violent upbringing and eventually, finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves deeply.

Featuring heartfelt performances by Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sigourney Weaver, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, and Asher Keddie, the story unfolds against the backdrop of Australia’s splendid, picturesque, and natural landscape with the native wildflowers and plants providing a deeper meaning to every other scene. Thus, if you are interested in finding out where ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ is filmed, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Filming Locations

‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ is filmed in Australia, especially in New South Wales and Alice Springs. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up in over 20 weeks or so, in late March 2022. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through the beautiful landscape of the specific locations that make an appearance in the Amazon Prime series!

New South Wales, Australia

A majority of ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ is lensed across the Australian state of New South Wales. In particular, the state capital, Sydney, serves as one of the primary production locations for the show as in the early stages of shooting season 1, the cast and crew members were spotted in and around a flower farm in Sydney recording important scenes. In order to portray the Victorian town of Wyuna, the filming unit utilizes the locales of several cities and towns, including the city of Grafton and the towns of Ulmarra and Yamba, all of them situated in New South Wales.

The production team of ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ even sets up camp in the towns of Scone, Picton, and Bargo, all of which stand in for the fictional town of Thornfield in the drama series. A few important scenes are seemingly taped in Gumbaynggirr Country as well. Apart from the Alycia Debnam-Carey starrer, New South Wales has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ ‘The Great Gatsby,’ ‘Adore,’ ‘Carmen,’ ‘Ten Pound Poms,’ and ‘A Place to Call Home.’

Alice Springs, Australia

For shooting the later stages of the debut season of ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,’ the cast and crew traveled to the Northern Territory of Australia, specifically to the third-largest town in the region, that is, Alice Springs. Several desert scenes for season 1 were lensed on location, given the prominent desert environment in and around the town. In an early August 2023 interview with The Hindu, Alycia Debnam-Carey, who portrays the titular character, was asked about the emotions that the unique Australian landscape brought to the story.

Alycia explained, “In my head, I feel like the Australian landscape has a tinge of wildness to it — a quiet power if you may. It is a beautiful landscape no doubt, but it is also tough and everything that grows there has adapted to be tough. I see that resonate on the screen for actors.”

