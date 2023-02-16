Where is The Masked Singer 2023 Filmed?

Based on the South Korean show ‘King of Mask Singer,’ Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer‘ is a reality singing competition series developed by Craig Plestis. The show brings together masked celebrities who must go head-to-head against one another. They must try to impress the audience as well as the panel of judges in front of them in the 90 seconds they are given by performing a cover song to the best of their abilities.

At the end of the performance, contestants are given scores by the judges and audience that decide how far they go in the competition. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the reality series features some popular celebrities as judges, including Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger. The ninth round of ‘The Masked Singer’ also follows the same format as previous rounds with the contestant receiving the lowest scores being eliminated and asked to reveal their face. Also, the entire competition takes place inside a single venue, and so did season 9. So, let’s explore where the ninth installment of ‘The Masked Singer’ was shot!

The Masked Singer Season 9 Filming Locations

‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 was filmed entirely in California, particularly in Los Angeles. According to reports, the principal photography for the series’ ninth round commenced in January 2023 and seemingly wrapped up in February of the same year. Although the first three seasons were also taped in LA at the CBS Television City at 7800 Beverly Boulevard, the filming unit moved to another site within the same city to shoot the following seasons, including season 9. Do you wish to learn more about the specific location? In that case, allow us to provide you with all the details!

Los Angeles, California

Just like some of the previous seasons, ‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 was also lensed in Red Studios Hollywood at 846 North Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles. The film studio is home to five fully air-conditioned sound stages, numerous green rooms, eight office buildings, post-production suites, production offices, and six historic buildings. All these amenities make it a suitable production location for all kinds of film projects and one of the filmmakers’ favorites.

Situated in Southern California, the city of Los Angeles is known for its posh neighborhoods with extravagant residential properties, gorgeous beaches, Mediterranean climate, and a bustling downtown area. Also known as the City of Angels, tourism is one of the driving forces of its economy as millions of tourists visit LA each year. Some of the popular landmarks and places of interest that visitors tend to get attracted to are the Venice Canal Historic District, the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, L.A. Live, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, and Griffith Observatory.

Read More: Reality Shows Like The Masked Singer