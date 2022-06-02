Where is The Perfect Mother Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Nina Darnton, ‘The Perfect Mother,’ AKA ‘Une mère parfaite,’ is a thriller series that revolves around the Berg family. Anya Berg, a student in Paris, is accused of killing a well-connected man. However, Anya’s mother, Hélène Berg, refuses to believe that her daughter could have murdered someone in cold blood. As she tries to uncover the truth behind the death of Damien Carnau, the revelations make her question her definition of a victim.

The show is a thrill to watch and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Talented actors like Julie Gayet, Tomer Sisley, Andreas Pietschmann, Eden Ducourant, and Cyril Gueï make sure to bring the character to life. Another point in favor of the European show is its visual appeal. Thanks to its authentic and appropriate backdrops, the series provides the audience with the perfect atmosphere for every scene. Naturally, many are curious to know where the filming of the series takes place. Well, here’s what we know about the same.

The Perfect Mother Filming Locations

‘The Perfect Mother’ is filmed in Paris in France and Berlin in Germany. Principal photography for season 1 of the show took place in Berlin from September 16, 2020, to September 18, 2020. The production then moved to Paris to capture the rest of the season from September 21, 2020, to November 30, 2020. Let’s take a closer look at these filming locations.

Paris, France

The beautiful French capital of Paris serves as a filming location for ‘The Perfect Mother.’ One of the places within Paris where the series is lensed is the Grand Palais or Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées. Located at 3 Avenue du Général Eisenhower, the museum complex is a historic site that provides beautiful external and internal locations for filming locations. However, the comp-lex was temporarily closed in September 2021 for renovations purposes until 2024.

The streets of Paris are also used to capture several scenes for the thriller series. Given the beautiful landscape of Paris and the historical landmarks, it is understandable why the capital city is beloved by filmmakers. Many producers have come to Paris to lens their shows, like ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan‘ and ‘Killing Eve.’

Berlin, Germany

The crew of ‘The Perfect Mother’ also uses Berlin as a filming location. Given that the Berg family primarily lives in Germany, it stands to reason that some scenes for the series are lensed in the German capital. The Berlin streets are featured in the thriller show to provide authentic backdrops.

Due to its developed infrastructure and historical significance, Berlin has always been one of the prime spots for both local and international producers. The city provides all the necessary facilities that filmmakers can utilize to lens their projects. Some of the major shows that have been shit within the German capital are ‘The Flight Attendant‘ and ‘Homeland.’

