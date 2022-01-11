Where is The Price is Right at Night Filmed?

‘The Price is Right at Night’ is a spin-off to the popular television game show franchise ‘The Price is Right’ where contestants have to guess the exact price of an item in order to win cash prizes. It started in 1956 and, since then, has been devoured by audiences on a worldwide level. So hosts Drew Carey and George Gray take charge of the spin-off as contestants, including celebrities, compete to win.

Besides straying away from the standard game show format, the series takes place in an attractive and colorful setup that keeps the viewer engaged at all times. If you want to know where this series is particularly shot, we’d like to disclose everything we know about it!

The Price is Right at Night Filming Locations

‘The Price is Right’ has been filmed through the years 2019 to 2021. The first season seems to have been filmed around March 2019, following which the second edition could have taken place in late 2020. The third installment was possibly shot in the second half of 2021. If you’re curious to know where the setup of the game show is located, we have news for you!

Los Angeles, California

The show is filmed in Studio 33 in CBS Television City, situated in Los Angeles, just like the rest of the franchise. The location is also popularly known as Bob Barker Studio. It specifically lies at 7800 Beverly Boulevard, Fairfax, Hollywood, USA. The studio opened in 1952, and its design is credited to architects William Pereira and Charles Luckman. The property comprises eight separate studios, but Studio 33 is said to be the home of ‘The Price Is Right’ and the HBO late-night talk show titled ‘Real Time with Bill Maher.’

Before that, it used to host ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ from 1967 to 1978 and ‘The Red Skelton Show.’ The episodes of ‘The Price is Right at Night’ run for around 60 minutes each which is roughly the time taken to film each episode. Moreover, Studio 33 only welcomes audiences provided they follow a set of exclusive guidelines. For instance, all the members must be at least 18 years of age for those days that follow the general format.

When a group of 15-25 people arrives to book tickets, they are told to contact the studio’s group department. Groups bookings are also made in advance to make sure that the studio is full during live filming. The spin-off is also popular for its primetime episodes that feature celebrities who compete on behalf of nonprofit organizations. The studio conducted audience-free shows during the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus, and the set was remodeled to keep certain protocols in check. Host Drew Carey updated his fans stating that he felt safe on the set.

