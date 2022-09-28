Where is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Filmed?

The tenth installment of the famous ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise, ‘Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ is a reality TV series created by Scott Dunlop that follows the unconventional personal and professional lives of six successful women. These ladies are a part of an exclusive social group in a city where status, religion, and perfection are highly significant. The show takes us on the six wives’ emotional and sometimes challenging journey, as they either strengthen their bond or breed strife among themselves.

With all the unraveling of truths and the dramatic revelations in the reality series, the viewers are bound to be entertained and hooked through each episode. Moreover, the use of different picturesque locations as the women travel across the city is likely to make one wonder about the filming sites of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Filming Locations

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ is filmed in Utah and Arizona, particularly in Salt Lake City, Park City, and Scottsdale. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series took place in early 2020, while the recording of the sophomore round occurred in the winter of 2021. Furthermore, the third season’s shooting seemingly commenced in early 2022 and reportedly wrapped up in late April of the same year. Now, let us take you through all the specific locations where the six women set foot!

Salt Lake City, Utah

As the title suggests, Salt Lake City serves as the primary production location for ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ Situated in the northeast corner of the Salt Lake Valley, it is Utah’s capital and most populous city and the seat of Salt Lake County. Several pivotal sequences for the reality show are lensed in Valter’s Osteria at 173 West Broadway. Apart from that, the women travel across the city as they get on with their respective lives.

Park City, Utah

Many important sequences for ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ are taped in and around Park City, a city in Utah’s Summit County, which is considered a part of the Wasatch Back. During the filming schedule of the inaugural season, the cast and crew members were spotted taping a few scenes in and around Gallery MAR at 436 Main Street.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Additional portions of the Bravo show are recorded in Scottsdale, a city in the eastern part of Arizona’s Maricopa County. In March 2022, during the shooting schedule of season 3 of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ the production team was spotted lensing several pivotal sequences all over Scottsdale.

