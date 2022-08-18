Where is The Undeclared War Filmed?

Created by Peter Kosminsky, ‘The Undeclared War’ is a British science fiction thriller series that gives us a glimpse into what the near future might look like when it comes to the issue of cyber attacks. Set in 2024, the narrative revolves around a team of expert analysts working in the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). When the country’s electoral system is under attack, they all must work together to minimize the effect of the cyberattack.

Saara Parvan, a young student working in the malware department, faces a rather stressful first day at the office when a critical security breach is detected. As a result, she, along with her coworkers, finds herself in the middle of a cyber war with Russia that might have some dangerous consequences. The tense narrative surrounding the implications of cyberattacks keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats through each episode. At the same time, the setting of a dystopian near future against some interesting backdrops makes you wonder about the actual filming sites of the British series. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

The Undeclared War Filming Locations

‘The Undeclared War’ is filmed on location in England and Wales, particularly in Bristol, Barry, and Newport. The principal photography for the inaugural season of the sci-fi series reportedly commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. So, without further ado, let’s jump straight into all the specific locations that appear in the Channel 4 series, shall we?

Bristol, England

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Undeclared War’ are taped in Bristol, a city, ceremonial county, and unitary authority located on the River Avon in England. The Cash Hall of the Bristol City Hall on College Green stands in for the offices of a Russian internet agency. As for portraying the underground encampment scenes in the first season, the production team set up camp at Redcliffe Wharf and built an elaborate set with a collection of colorful shipping containers, tents, and flags at the location.

The dramatic scene in season 1 where the public violently clashes with officials on the street was lensed in East Street, Bristol. Reportedly, to shoot this particular scene, around 150-200 cast and crew members were involved. Furthermore, Mayfield Park North in Fishponds and Gratitude Road in Greenbank serve as pivotal production locations for the series.

Barry, Wales

Several portions of ‘The Undeclared War’ are also lensed in Barry, a town in the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales. The cast and crew members of the series set up camp in different locations across the town, including Barry Island Beach Huts, Nells Point Car Park of Barry Island Pay and Display Car Park, and Promenade. To tape some important sequences for the debut season, the filming unit also utilized the Eastern end of Whitmore Bay, J-sub, Barry Rail Depot, and Hood Road.

Situated on the north coast of the Bristol Channel, Barry is also considered a seaside resort with a number of attractions, such as beaches and the Barry Island Pleasure Park. Over the years, it has served as a significant filming site for several movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Submarine,’ ‘Masterpiece,’ ‘Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher,’ and ‘Gavin & Stacey.’

Newport, Wales

A few additional portions of ‘The Undeclared War’ are also taped in Newport, a city and county borough in Wales. Located on the River Usk, Newport has been a port since medieval times. Even though the docks declined in the 20th century, it is still considered a prominent hub for engineering and manufacturing. Some of the notable landmarks in the city are Newport Bridge, Civic Centre, Riverfront Arts Centre, Newport Cathedral, and Museum Art Gallery and Central Library, to name a few.

Read More: Best Dystopian Future Movies on Netflix