Where is The Voice Season 24 (2023) Filmed?

Adapted from the Dutch show ‘The Voice of Holland’ and a part of ‘The Voice’ franchise, ‘NBC’s ‘The Voice‘ is a singing reality competition series created by John de Mol that focuses on four famous musicians searching for some of the best voices in the country. The 24th season is no different with Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire as the four coaches who mentor the aspiring singers and bring out the best in them.

Hosted by Carson Daly, the interesting format and the raw musical talents keep the audience hooked through each episode. In the meanwhile, the indoor setting and the familiar stage make one wonder where ‘The Voice’ season 24 was shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

The Voice Season 24 Filming Locations

‘The Voice’ season 24 was filmed in California, especially in Los Angeles. According to reports, production on the 24th season got underway in July 2023 and continued for the following few weeks. So, let’s not waste any time and find out where the set of the singing competition’s 24th round is located, shall we?

Los Angeles, California

Like many previous seasons, ‘The Voice’ season 24 was also taped in the city of Los Angeles, also known as the world’s entertainment capital. Although the City of Angels consists of a number of film studios, the shooting for the 24th season of the reality series took place on a sound stage of Universal Studios Lot at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City. An integral and important part of the entire Universal Studios complex, which includes the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, the film studio complex is home to a multitude of sound stages of different sizes, production offices, dining services, rehearsal halls, and dressing rooms.

The Universal Studios Lot also consists of an expansive backlot area comprising a wide range of on-set locations, such as Central Park, Colonial Street, Courthouse Square, European Street, Jaws Lake, Mexican Street, New York Street, Pocket Park, Theater Facades, Underwater Tank, Western Street, and West Village, to name a few. All these amenities make the film studio complex one of the most sought-after filming sites for many filmmakers and different kinds of productions.

The production team seemingly followed the pattern of previous seasons and set up camp on the same iconic stage where the contestants showcase their melodic voices while the judges have their backs turned toward them, seated on the giant revolving chairs. Over the years, Los Angeles, in general, has hosted the production of many reality shows, besides ‘The Voice’ season 24. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Amazing Race,’ ‘The Bachelorette‘ (season 8), ‘Click,’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen.’

