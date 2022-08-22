Where is TLC’s Bad Hair Day Filmed?

We all have our bad hair days every once in a while! However, some people face hair problems that go far beyond simple issues. They deal with serious medical problems related to hair, such as psoriasis, trichotillomania, and alopecia. Thankfully, there are competent medical professionals that have the knowledge and prowess to help such patients, and that is exactly what TLC’s ‘Bad Hair Day’ is all about. It is a transformational medical reality series that follows three first-in-class doctors — Dr. Isha Lopez, Dr. Angela Phipps, and Dr. Meena Singh — as they treat their patients from their respective clinics.

All these medical professionals ensure that their patients get the treatment that they deserve and turn their life around for the better. The show is not only inspirational and sentimental at times, but it also imparts knowledge to the viewers, making it an intriguing watch. In addition, since all of the show is shot in and around the doctors’ respective cities, you are likely to be eager to learn more about them. Well, if that’s the case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Bad Hair Day Filming Locations

‘Bad Hair Day’ is filmed in Texas, North Carolina, and Missouri, specifically in Houston, Raleigh, and Kansas City. By taping in different locations, the show ensures that patients from different areas have the chance to bring their hair issues to light to raise awareness and do something about it. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations where a bad hair day is transformed into a good hair day for life!

Houston, Texas

All the sequences involving the dermatologist Dr. Isha Lopez and her patients are taped in Houston, the most populous city in Texas. In particular, Southeast Dermatology, a part of Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, at 11914 Astoria Boulevard #570 in Houston serves as the prominent filming site for most of the scenes related to the dermatologist.

Raleigh, North Carolina

As for the scenes with Dr. Angela Phipps, they are all lensed in Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina. While the scenes involving the introduction of patients are seemingly recorded in different parts of the city, the clinic sequences are captured on location in the hair transplantation clinic of Bosley. Located at 4700 Falls of Neuse Road #205 in Raleigh, Bosley is where Dr. Angela Phipps, a hair restoration surgeon, treats all her patients.

Kansas City, Missouri

Dr. Meena Singh specializes in a wide range of hair-related issues such as traction alopecia, excessive hair growth, and hair loss. All the scenes involving her and her patients are taped in Kansas City, the largest city in Missouri by area and population. KMC Dermatology at 10940 Parallel Parkway M in Kansas City serves as the primary production location for these sequences.

