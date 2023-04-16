Where is TLC’s You, Me & My Ex Filmed?

TLC’s ‘You, Me & My Ex’ is a reality docuseries that gives us a glimpse into the lives of multiple couples who are too comfortable to stay friends with their exes. The couples stretch the boundaries of modern-day relationships while redefining the norms and breaking the rules in order to navigate new ways to be a family, with their exes still in the picture.

As the show progresses, we find out the different advantages and limitations that come with having one of the exes be the constant third wheel in a relationship. Apart from the unusual premise of the reality series, what keeps the viewers hooked on it is all the drama that ensues between the couples due to the complications that arise in their unique relationships. The show unfolds mainly in the residences and the nearby areas of all the couples across the country as they try to make their relationships work one way or another. So, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘You, Me & My Ex’ is filmed. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

You, Me & My Ex Filming Locations

‘You, Me & My Ex’ is filmed in Georgia, New York, Illinois, North Carolina, and Florida, specifically in Atlanta, Long Island, Chicago, Jacksonville, and Tampa Bay Area. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the show seemingly took place over the summer of 2021. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the TLC show!

Atlanta, Georgia

For shooting the scenes involving Caroline Martin, Alex, and Alex’s ex-boyfriend Stephen, the production team of ‘You, Me & My Ex’ travels to the capital city of Georgia, Atlanta, and primarily sets up camp in their residence. As the trio explores their relationship across the city, you are likely to notice some local landmarks in the backdrop of a few scenes. Some of them are the Georgia Aquarium, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum.

Long Island, New York

Several important sequences for ‘You, Me & My Ex’ are lensed in the densely populated Long Island, where Wendy Waters-Marchica, Jimmy, and Lisa Marchica reside. Although Long Island is not particularly known for tall buildings, there are a few that you might get a glimpse of in some episodes, such as the Stony Brook University Hospital tower, Nassau University Medical Center, and the Alfonse M. D’Amato United States Courthouse.

Chicago, Illinois

Additional portions of ‘You, Me & My Ex,’ especially the ones involving Kayee, Jerry, and Jessica, are taped in and around the city of Chicago. The city is not just home to tall skyscrapers, but also many parks and green spaces, some of which seemingly feature in the reality series. Some of the notable parks in Chicago are Lincoln Park, the Ping Tom Memorial Park in Chinatown, DuSable Park on the Near North Side, and Millennium Park.

Jacksonville, North Carolina

In order to record the scenes with Loren Kirk, John Kirk, April Kirk, and Roy Farner, the filming unit of ‘You, Me & My Ex’ traveled to the city of Jacksonville. You might find its locales a bit familiar because the city has hosted the production of several film projects over the years. Moreover, there are three public golf courses in the city — Rock Creek, Swingin’ Things, and Paradise Point.

Tampa Bay Area, Florida

Danielle Rappahahn, Josh Rappahahn, Jennifer Vasquez, and Chantel Vasquez from ‘You, Me & My Ex’ reside in Florida’s Tampa Bay Area, which is a metropolitan area surrounding the eponymous bay. The city has many spots for dates, such as beaches, theme parks, zoos, aquariums, and gardens. You might spot some of them in the backdrop of a few scenes, such as Adventure Island, Lowry Park Zoo, and Florida Botanical Gardens.

