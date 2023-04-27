Where is Wave Makers Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Wave Makers’ is a Taiwanese political drama series that revolves around an intense upcoming election and the political campaigns leading up to it. In such a tense and cutthroat political landscape, a team of campaign staffers, who like to call themselves the “Wave Makers,” is faced with some of the toughest choices of their careers. As the election approaches, these determined political campaigners do everything in their power to increase the chances of their candidate winning the entire thing.

Featuring impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Hsieh Ying-xuan, Gingle Wang, Jag Huang, Leon Dai, and Buffy Chen, the drama series unfolds amidst the hustle and bustle of the city as the city’s focus shifts toward the elections. Whether it is the press conferences in closed spaces or loud campaigns in the streets, the viewers are likely to be interested in knowing where ‘Wave Makers’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Wave Makers Filming Locations

‘Wave Makers’ is filmed in its entirety in Taiwan, particularly in Taipei. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the political series seemingly took place in late 2021. Well, without wasting any time, let us dive right into all the specific locations where the political campaigners try to work their magic in the Netflix series!

Taipei, Taiwan

Officially known as Taipei City, Taipei hosts the production of ‘Wave Makers,’ with the filming unit traveling in and around the city to shoot various sequences for the show. Many of the indoor scenes, such as the office portions of the political campaigners or the press conferences parts, are possibly lensed in a sound stage or two of one of the film studios situated in Taipei.

As far as most of the exterior shots of the series are concerned, they are most probably taped on location in different streets and sites across the capital of Taiwan. The aerial shot of the Tapei skyline is featured quite frequently through numerous episodes of the series. Moreover, you can spot the iconic Taipei 101 standing tall in the backdrop of several key exterior sequences.

Besides that, you might notice a few other notable sites and destinations located within the city’s vicinity, including the Presidential Office Building, Qixing Mountain, the National Palace Museum, Bangka Lungshan Temple, the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, and the Taipei Guest House. Apart from ‘Wave Makers,’ the locales of Taipei City have been featured in a number of film projects over the years. Some of them are ‘Moneyboys,’ ‘Stray Dogs,’ ‘For My Country,’ ‘Dancing Through the Shadow,’ and ‘Unsilenced.’

