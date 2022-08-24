Where is Welcome to Wrexham Filmed?

FX’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is a sports documentary series that showcases the revolutionary changes that the Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C. goes through when two Hollywood actors, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, become its proud owners. When Rob and Ryan purchase the fifth-tier Red Dragons, they hope to transform the state of the third oldest professional football club in the world and turn it into an underdog that everyone roots for.

However, what makes this revolution seem a bit too far-fetched is the fact that Rob and Ryan don’t have any experience in football or in working together. The docuseries follows the duo as they try their hands at football club ownership and do their best to bring all the changes that they hope to bring within the football club and the community associated with it. Fans of Wrexham A.F.C. or football, in general, are likely to get entertained and inspired by the series. Moreover, several street scenes and the football stadium scenes make one intrigued to learn more about the filming sites. In that case, here is all the information about the same!

Welcome to Wrexham Filming Locations

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is filmed on location in Wales, specifically in Wrexham. The principal photography for the inaugural season of the docuseries reportedly commenced in December 2020. Since the series is about the historical Wales club, it only makes sense that the shooting takes place on location to capture the essence of the football club and the community. Now, without much ado, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear in the series and follow Rob and Ryan as they attempt to revolutionize the club!

Wrexham, Wales

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ are lensed across Wrexham, a market town and the administrative center of Wale’s Wrexham County Borough. For obvious reasons, a majority of the show is taped in and around the home ground of Wrexham A.F.C., that is, the Racecourse Ground. Located on Mold Road in Wrexham, it is the world’s oldest international football stadium that still hosts international matches.

During the filming schedule of the debut season, Rob and Ryan, and the rest of the production team were spotted taping some important scenes in and around Tracey’s Cafe at Butchers Market on High Street. You can spot several exterior shots of Hope Street and Wrexham Town Center appear in the series quite frequently as well. Situated between the Welsh mountains and the lower Dee Valley, Wrexham is a center for administration, education, manufacturing, and retail for north Wales and the Welsh borderlands.

Apart from the Racecourse Ground, the market town is home to many other attractions or sites of interest such as St. Giles Church, Erddig Hall, Wrexham County Borough Museum, and Xplore!, to name a few. Moreover, Wrexham has served as a filming site for quite a few movies as well, including ‘Casanova,’ ‘Dark Signal,’ ‘Nine Legends,’ and ‘Marvellous.’

