Where is Woo Jin-Yong From Physical 100 Now?

Given just how challenging the tasks in Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100‘ are, it is no wonder that its participants have earned the love and respect of people around the world. The Korean reality show welcomes several fitness enthusiasts whose prowess in the field of physical health is nothing short of admirable. One of the most impressive competitors from the show is Woo Jin-Yong, an athlete whose consistent performance helped him become one of the five finalists of the show’s very first iteration. Naturally, the public is eager to know more about him and his current whereabouts. If you are also seeking answers to the same, we have your back!

Who is Woo Jin-Yong?

Born in 1986, Woo Jin-Yong aspired to be a Physical Education teacher at a young age and even graduated from Chung-Ang University after studying the subject. In fact, he has a master’s degree from the institute’s Graduate School of Physical Education. However, things took a different turn after the athlete completed his mandatory military service as a Korean marine. In 2007, Woo went to Canada for language education purposes and discovered the world of snowboarding. As a person who always found joy in physical activities like soccer and judo, snowboarding became a favorite activity of his, and he apparently spent more time enjoying the same rather than studying.

After he gained his certificate as a snowboard instructor, Woo decided to pursue the sport professionally. The decision was a result of the athlete’s first viewing of a professional snowboarding event on television. The intensity and excitement of the organized event left Woo wanting more, and he became determined to be one of the best in the field. Given South Korea’s absence from Olympic snowboarding events prior to 2010, Woo found minimal restriction from Korea Ski Association(KSA) when asked about representing his nation in international events.

From 2010 to early 2019, Woo remained an active snowboarder and represented his country in a variety of international events. Since then, he has also had the opportunity to act as a coach for South Korea’s National Snowboarding Team. Additionally, he was once the President of the Snowboard Committee of South Korea. It seems like Woo had channeled his love for physical activities into becoming a CrossFit expert and never skirts from working out.

In the Netflix competition, Woo was a part of Choo Sung-Hoon‘s team for the second and third quests, leading to impressive victories in both rounds. For the penultimate quest, he had to partake in the game known as The Tail of Ouroboros. The participants of the events had to run across a circular track after starting from equidistant points. If a person touched the person in front of them, the tagged runner would get eliminated, and only the last remaining participant would win.

Throughout the game, Woo maintained s steady pace and conserved his energy in order to utilize it when needed. The strategy certainly paid off when it was only he and Jeong Han-Saem on the track, with the latter rapidly losing his steam after the elimination of the other two participants. In the end, Woo decided to end the distance between himself and the other runner by making use of his last reserves of energy and started sprinting. The plan paid off, and the snowboarder was the last person standing after the game was over, earning him a ticket to the finals.

Where is Woo Jin-Yong Now?

Woo Jin-Uong’s impressive performance has made him a recognizable star. With an ever-growing fan following, the athlete has been happily promoting the Netflix show, with people across the world congratulating him for becoming a finalist in the grueling competition. While the athlete has not lost his love for winter-themed sports, he seems dedicated to his role as a CrossFitter. In fact, he is closely affiliated with JD CrossFit and CrossFit NAMSAN. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors and hope he has a wonderful life ahead.

