‘Y: The Last Man’ is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The show is set in a world where a mysterious phenomenon has wiped out the male population of the planet, with the exception of Yorick Brown. The dramatic story arc of the show follows the incredible story of Yorick’s journey and the attempts of the survivors to rebuild society and possibly create a better world than before. Given its dramatic sci-fi premise, the show offers equally breathtaking visuals and portrays the world in the throes of an unprecedented disaster. So, where did the show makers actually shoot this post-apocalyptic epic? Let’s take a look at where ‘Y: The Last Man’ is filmed.

Y: The Last Man Filming Locations

The show is set in multiple locations around the world as the global catastrophe is explored and uncovered over the course of multiple episodes. The characters, too, find themselves traversing vast distances and are seen amidst many recognizable spots around the United States. Filming for the pilot initially took place in New York State in 2018. The rest of the show was scheduled to begin filming in April 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Principal photography for the remaining episodes then began on October 26, 2020, in Canada and concluded around July 23, 2021. Now let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used to bring the show to life.

Toronto, Ontario

The show is filmed largely in Toronto, which provides the perfect backdrop for the show’s many urban sequences. Multiple cities, with New York City, in particular, are depicted often in the show, and multiple locations around downtown Toronto are seemingly used as stand-ins for these cities.

The natural landscapes close to Toronto also offer a wide variety of countryside and highway locations that the show uses to depict many different places. Of course, CGI is also heavily used to depict much of the carnage seen on screen.

Other Locations in Ontario

The neighboring city of Mississauga, situated on Lake Ontario, is also used extensively to film the show. Apart from filming on location, multiple indoor scenes are also seemingly filmed here, both on location and on constructed sets.

An unincorporated village named Schomberg in King Township, Ontario, is also seemingly used by the production for filming a few scenes. For season 1, the village’s Main Street, south of Dr. Kay Drive and near Church Street, was briefly closed off and used for filming.

Orangetown, New York

The show’s pilot episode, filmed in 2018, was seemingly shot in a hamlet named Pearl River in the town of Orangetown in Rockland County, New York. Stock footage featuring many distinctive landmarks from across the country and around the world was also used to depict the global catastrophe that the show opens with.

Read More: Best Post-Apocalyptic TV Shows