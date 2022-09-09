Where is Zachary Snarr’s Killer Jorge Benvenuto Now?

As a podcast that delves deep into the harrowing August 28, 1996, case of Zachary f “Zach” Snarr and his friend-turned-date Yvette Rodier, KSL’s ‘The Letter’ is as gripping as it is staggering. That’s because it examines every aspect of the way the former lost his life while the latter survived following a completely random, cold-blooded deed of violence for no rhyme or reason at all. So now, if you wish to learn more about convicted perpetrator Jorge Benvenuto — with a specific focus on his offense as well as current standing — we’ve got all the significant details for you.

Who is Jorge Benvenuto?

Although Jorge Martin Benvenuto (born July 31, 1977) is reportedly a proud Uruguayan, he’d emigrated to the US alongside his family for a much different life when he was just a young boy. The (eventual) self-taught auto mechanic had initially resided in New York before making his way to Utah, where he found a home in an apartment complex right near Brigham Young University. The then-19-year-old was timid by all accounts, but his behavior had purportedly changed in a drastic manner after his quarters were robbed, and he lost his job around early-to-mid August 1996.

Therefore, Jorge’s mental health was at such a place he was driving around contemplating whether or not to use the gun he’d recently purchased to end his own life on the evening of August 28. That’s when he came across 18-year-olds Zach and Yvette on a date and decided to shoot them instead — it was nothing but a mere “thrill kill” — per his own confession days following the incident. He was actually shocked to learn the girl was still alive since he’d reloaded his weapon to fire at them again for good measure before robbing their unresponsive bodies and fleeing in Zach’s car.

Where is Jorge Benvenuto Now?

Jorge was immediately formally charged with one count of aggravated murder (a capital offense), one count of attempted aggravated murder, and two counts of felony aggravated robbery. However, it took a while for legal matters to proceed due to concerns over his mental well-being — he was originally even housed in a special section of Salt Lake County Jail on suicide watch. He was moved into the general jail population upon receiving continuous medication for a few months, but his defense still requested an evaluation of his competency to stand trial (it was later withdrawn).

There were a few preliminary hearings, yet Jorge eventually decided to enter into a plea agreement following a few negotiations on October 15, 1997. He pleaded guilty to aggravated murder (Zach’s homicide) and attempted aggravated murder (Yvette’s assault) in exchange for the robbery charges to be dismissed as well as the death penalty dropped.

Jorge Benvenuto was thus sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, which is a conviction that every court level has upheld in response to his appeals to withdraw the plea. He actually seems to have exhausted all legal routes. Hence, today, the 45-year-old is incarcerated at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison.

