Helmed by Mateusz Rakowicz, Netflix’s Polish-language original crime thriller movie ‘The Getaway King’ (‘Najmro: Kocha, kradnie, szanuje’) probes into the life of one of Poland’s most celebrated criminals. Zdzisław Najmrodzki is something of an Arsene Lupin on his home turf in Poland. In the turbulent 70s and 80s, an era of transition, Najmrodzki makes steady headlines in the media. He rises to fame thanks to his daring escapades and charismatic persona.

The movie presents a complex and grounded look at the life of the famed embezzler, highlighting his familial role and non-violent stance. The recipe holds great merit in enticing genre fans with flashy neons and slow-motion scenes. After watching the endeavor in its entirety, you must wonder what became of the real-life thief. Can you still head to Poland and meet the legend? Let us find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Where is Zdzislaw Najmrodzki Now? Is He Dead or Alive?

The movie packs a comprehensive portrayal of Zdzislaw Najmrodzki’s eventful life. It also inserts media footage in the cinematic mode to give the viewers all-encompassing documentation of the usurper’s life and times. We see real-life footage of Najmrodzki signing off from the courthouse and getting away in his car. He bids a confident farewell to the judge and the jury shortly before. However, the hasty ending does not illustrate the twilight of his life in closer detail.

At the end of the film, Najmrodzki gets released from prison in post-communist era Poland. Meanwhile, the dynamic of his car theft gang has changed, and in the changing landscape, Antos has joined another criminal group. Barski, now retired, takes Najmrodzki under his wing on Mira’s insistence. Antos ends up at Mira’s shop, harassing her and Teresa. Antos also comes after Najmrodzki, but Barski and Najmrodzki escape from Antos. After a hair-raising car chase, a vehicle goes up in flame.

After discovering a severed hand and a subsequent DNA match, the police conclude Najmrodzki to be dead. The screenwriters opted for cheap thrills in the finale, bringing back the hero moments after his funeral for a happy ending. However, the reality was quite different, we would know. In fact, he was more reckless, and recidivist than the movie suggests. After his prison break from a tunnel he dug underneath the prison yard, Najmrodzki was soon back on his track. On November 19, 1989, in Kraków, Najmrodzki crashed a stolen Polski Fiat 132p while drunk driving.

On December 3, 1990, under drastically changed circumstances (the Berlin Wall had fallen), Najmrodzki was sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison for his assorted crimes and evasions. While in a high-security prison in Strzelce Opolskie, Najmrodzki wrote a book of poetry and aphorisms named ‘Oblicza prawdy.’ However, as the movie suggests, he also wrote a letter to Lech Wałęsa, the president of Poland, and his plea was heard. On November 15, 1994, Lech Wałęsa pardoned Najmrodzki’s crimes. Following a declaration of Najmrodzki being a resocialized person, he was out of prison.

The “Getaway King” expressed his interest in pursuing business or farming during his release from prison. However, it would not take long for him to return to crimes. On August 31, 1995, Najmrodzki died in a car crash near Mlawa, and the car was not even his own. The vehicle had a fake registration plate, and the thief himself was carrying fake identification proof. While opting for a traditional euphoric ending, the movie discounts the tragic finale of Najmrodzki’s life. However, he died in 1995, and if you plan to visit him, you will not find him alive. But you still can hunt down Najmrodzki’s grave in Olsztyn Voivodeship.

