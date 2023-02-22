Where is Party Down Filmed?

Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd, Starz’s ‘Party Down’ is a sitcom that follows a group of aspiring actors and writers who dream of making it big in the Hollywood industry but are forced to work for a reputed catering company to make ends meet and get by. In each episode, the group of six works on a new event and gets tangled with the lives of different guests.

More than a decade after getting canceled, ‘Party Down’ was revived by the network and saw the core cast members return, including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. While the comedic narrative of the show tickles the viewers’ funny bones, the use of different locations makes them scratch their heads and wonder where ‘Party Down’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Party Down Filming Locations

‘Party Down’ is filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. As per reports, the principal photography for the revival season, that is, the third round, commenced in January 2022 and wrapped up in March of the same year. Since a majority of the story is set in LA, where the group of Hollywood aspirants moves, the filming unit chooses to shoot most of the series on location in the Golden State itself. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that feature in the Starz show!

Los Angeles County, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Party Down’ are lensed in and around Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country. Within the county, the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Pasadena serve as primary production locations for the series. For instance, several important scenes are specifically recorded in The Ebell of Los Angeles at 743 South Lucerne Boulevard and Elks Lodge at 14440 Friar Street in Van Nuys, both in Los Angeles.

Moreover, the filming unit of the comedy show sets up camp in and around Sportsmen’s Lodge (permanently closed) at 12825 Ventura Boulevard in Studio City and 23340 Hatteras Street in Woodland Hills. The scenes featuring Taylor Stiltkin’s 16th birthday party in season 1 were taped on location in The Queen Mary at 1126 Queens Highway in Long Beach, while the James Rolf High School 20th Reunion scene in the debut season was shot in Elks Lodge, 400 West Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

Situated in Southern California, the economy of LA County is driven by several sectors, including entertainment, aerospace, fashion, medicine, law, engineering, design services, and financial services. Tourism also plays a significant role in the county’s economy, as millions of tourists visit LA County every year. The County of Los Angeles is home to many places of interest and landmarks that attract tourists from around the world, such as La Brea Tar Pits, the Arboretum of Los Angeles, Venice Beach, Griffith Park, the Hollywood Bowl, the Los Angeles Zoo, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

