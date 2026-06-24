Where Was Jackass: Best and Last Filmed?

The Jeff Tremaine directorial, ‘Jackass: Best and Last,’ is a slapstick comedy documentary movie that follows the Jackass crew as they return to carry out a final series of dangerous yet hilarious stunts and pranks. Serving as the fifth and final installment in the film series and a sequel to ‘Jackass Forever,’ it also features old footage and never-before-seen footage, along with several brand new ones, as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang bring back their popular and biggest stunts. The mischievous personalities of the entire gang and a new set of skits are performed in the backdrop of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

Jackass: Best and Last Filming Locations

‘Jackass: Best and Last’ was filmed primarily in California, specifically across Greater Los Angeles. As per reports, principal photography for the comedy documentary commenced in late February 2026, with the opening sequence and a few minor portions being filmed for about five days. After about two months, the shooting wrapped up in April of the same year. During the production, several actors got injured, including Dave England, Wee Man, and Sean “Poopies” McInerney.

Greater Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Jackass: Best and Last’ were taped in the metropolitan area of Greater Los Angeles, situated in Southern California, encompassing five counties. The city of Los Angeles served as a prominent production location as the cast and crew members took over various streets and neighborhoods and transformed them into film sets. In the establishing shots, you are likely to spot numerous iconic buildings and places of interest, including the Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles City Hall, Venice Beach, Wilshire Grand Center, Griffith Park, U.S. Bank Tower, and Wells Fargo Center.

In the month of April 2026, the production team set up camp in Simi Valley, located in southeastern Ventura County, northwest of Downtown Los Angeles. They shot a few exterior portions near the Simi Dog Park at 2251 Lost Canyons Drive in Simi Valley. Elaborating on it, Johnny Knoxville stated, “Apparently people thought a plane had crashed yesterday in Simi Valley. Little did they know it was from a monstrous explosion @jemfxpopov created for us for the final day ever of @jackass filming. We were standing near the explosion and couldn’t believe what we were seeing. 😂 Immediately after the entire cast went and hugged @jemfxpopov’s neck. Thank you to Elia, his crew and the rest of our amazing crew yesterday to make sure we went out with a bang.”

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