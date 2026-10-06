Where Was Less of a Stranger Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Inspired by the true story of a legendary Polish rock musician, Jan Borysewicz, Netflix’s ‘Less of a Stranger’ is a Polish biographical musical drama movie helmed by Kristoffer Rus. The narrative chronicles the adventures and humble beginnings of a rebellious yet talented guitarist named Jan Borysewicz, who is deeply passionate about rock music. His unwavering determination to reach the heights of his musical idols leads him to become the leader of Poland’s popular rock band, Lady Pank.

Inspiring an entire generation and transcending the music scene, Jan and Lady Pank earn immense success and fame through their songs. However, Jan’s success comes with a series of drawbacks, leading to personal losses and conflicts with the authorities, affecting his private life as well as the band. The leader of the band must tread carefully as he finds himself walking the thin line between greatness and self-destruction. Originally titled ‘Mniej Obcy,’ the biopic transports the viewers back to 1980s Poland, with the visuals of that era adding a layer of authenticity to the true story.

Less of a Stranger Filming Locations

‘Less of a Stranger’ was filmed in different parts of Poland, specifically in Wrocław, Warsaw, and Łódź. Principal photography for the Polish film seemingly began in early August 2025 and possibly went on for a few months before wrapping by the end of the same year. Since the narrative is set in Poland, it is natural for the makers to prefer shooting on location, especially since it is based on the life story of a Polish rock legend.

Wrocław, Poland

A major chunk of ‘Less of a Stranger’ was lensed in Wrocław, the city where Jan Borysewicz was actually born and raised. In particular, several streets in the Sępolno neighborhood make an appearance in multiple scenes. The production team also set up camp in other areas of Wrocław, including around Ulica Brzóski, Ulica Jezierskiego, and Ulica Bohaterów Monte Cassino. In August 2025, the cast and crew members were reportedly spotted taping a procession scene on Ulica Kosynierów Gdyńskich. Numerous other streets in different parts of the city also served as prominent production locations for the biopic, such as Ulica Wysockiego, Ulica Bujwida, Ulica Brzeska, Ulica Ofiar Oświęcimskich, Ulica Stanisława Więckowskiego, Ulica Partyzantów, Ulica Karola Marcinkowskiego, and Ulica Tytusa Chałubińskiego.

Other Locations in Poland

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘Less of a Stranger’ also set up camp in the capital of Poland — Warsaw. For instance, they took the Szuster Palace (locally known as Pałac Szustra) at 2 Morskie Oko Street in the Mokotów district and its surrounding areas to record a bunch of pivotal sequences for the Kristoffer Rus directorial. Additional portions for the musical film were also reportedly shot in the city of Łódź, which is the capital of Łódź Voivodeship.

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