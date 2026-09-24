Where is Apple TV’s Brothers Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson serve as co-creators alongside Lee Eisenberg and David West Read on Apple TV’s ‘Brothers,’ a comedy-drama series in which Matthew and Woody portray fictionalized versions of themselves. When Woody’s daughter’s wedding is unexpectedly called off, he and his family drive down to his lifelong friend Matthew’s ranch in Texas for an extended stay. The two families’ peace is disrupted after Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac, accidentally reveals a life-altering secret — Matthew and Woody might be related by blood as brothers.

In an attempt to get to the truth, the two friends go to extreme lengths, even risking the loss of their decades-long friendship. On top of that, Matthew is navigating his path to potentially become the Governor of Texas. The chaotic yet hilarious tale between two potential brothers unfolds mostly in and around the Texas ranch, which serves as an additional character with the potential to bring the two families together or tear them apart with the truth.

Brothers Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Brothers’ is conducted in Texas, particularly in the Greater Austin metropolitan area. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in November 2024 under the working title ‘Brother from Another Mother.’ In the last few weeks of production, the shoot was suspended for a while due to disagreements over the season’s ending between David West Read and other creators. By June 2025, the shooting was wrapped up.

Greater Austin, Texas

Also known as the Capital Region, Greater Austin served as the primary production location for Apple TV’s ‘Brothers.’ Throughout the filming process, the cast and crew members made the most of the metropolitan area’s locales and talents in order to bring the narrative to life. To be specific, in May 2025, they were spotted taping several pivotal sequences in and around the Radio Coffee & Beer at 4204 Menchaca Road in Austin. In addition, the production team set up camp at various streets and neighborhoods, including South Congress Avenue and Congress Avenue.

A scene involving Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson driving a Ford F-150 was also shot around West Riverside Drive. The filming unit also took over numerous businesses and eateries across Greater Austin, such as Juan in a Million at 2300 East Cesar Chavez Street, Home Slice Pizza at 1415 South Congress Avenue, the Paramount Theatre at 713 Congress Avenue, the Continental Club at 1315 South Congress Avenue, and the Long Center for the Performing Arts at 701 West Riverside Drive. Several outdoor portions were reportedly shot in and around Republic Square Park at 422 Guadalupe Street and Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park at 900 West Riverside Drive.

For the purpose of shooting, the cast and crew members also traveled from Austin to the city of Dripping Springs, where they shot most of the scenes featuring Matthew’s Texas ranch and the surrounding natural areas. Apart from ‘Brothers,’ Greater Austin has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘Men, Women & Children,’ ‘Office Space,’ ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,’ ‘Boyhood,’ ‘Look Both Ways,’ ‘To Die For,’ and ‘Jack & Bobby.’

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