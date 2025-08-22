7 Best Woody Harrelson Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Rising from humble beginnings, actor Woodrow Tracy Harrelson AKA Woody got his breakthrough on television in 1985, with the NBC sitcom ‘Cheers.’ While staying on the show, he made his movie debut in 1986 with ‘Wildcats,’ which also marked the first film of Wesley Snipes. Woody received critical acclaim for his work on both big and small screens, with movies like ‘The People vs. Larry Flynt,’ ‘The Messenger,’ and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ and shows such as ‘True Detective.’ However, he has not shied away from commercial films such as ‘The Hunger Games‘ series and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes.’ If you are ready to dive into projects starring Woody Harrelson on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

7. The Electric State (2025)

‘The Electric State’ is adapted by sibling-director duo Anthony and Joe Russo from the 2018 novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag. The story is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic 1990s where robots live in exile in the aftermath of a failed uprising. The life of Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), a young orphan, gets upended when she comes across Cosmo, a robot that is seemingly controlled by her brother, whom she long presumed dead. In a desperate attempt to find out the truth, she undertakes an epic journey with the robot across the American Southwest. Along the way, they are joined by low-rent smuggler Keats (Chris Pratt) and his quirky robot sidekick, Herman. Woody Harrelson lends his voice to a robot, Mr. Peanut, in the science fiction movie that you can watch here.

6. Kate (2021)

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, ‘Kate’ follows the titular assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who is tasked with taking out a yakuza boss at the height of her game. However, right before she takes the shot, she realizes that she has been poisoned and uncharacteristically misses. Later in the hospital, she learns that she has only 24 hours to live, and decides to use it to exact revenge on her killers. As she races against time with her swiftly deteriorating physique, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. Woody Harrelson stars in the movie as Varrick, Kate’s trusted mentor and handler. You can view the action thriller here.

5. Now You See Me (2013)

Louis Leterrier’s directorial ‘Now You See Me’ centers around illusionist J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), hypnotist and mentalist Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), escape artist Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), and illusionist and impressionist Jack Wilder (Dave Franco). Calling themselves the Four Horsemen, the extremely talented magicians drain the bank accounts of corrupt mega-rich people as part of their live shows and distribute the money among the audience members. While this makes them incredibly famous, it also triggers a federal investigation. The case becomes extremely difficult for FBI agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo) and Interpol detective Alma Dray (Mélanie Laurent) to crack, as they cannot tie the four to the incident without admitting magic to be real. Stream the heist thriller on Netflix.

4. After the Sunset (2004)

Helmed by Brett Ratner, ‘After the Sunset’ revolves around professional jewel thief Max Burdett (Pierce Brosnan) and his girlfriend and partner-in-crime, Lola (Salma Hayek). After stealing two of the three famed Napoleon Diamonds, the couple decides to retire on a tropical island. However, when they find out that the last diamond is present on the island itself, they agree to pull off one final heist. Their plan gets complicated when FBI agent Stan Lloyd (Woody Harrelson) shows up on the island, with the sole intention of stopping them from stealing the jewel. You can watch the action comedy movie here.

3. Midway (2019)

‘Midway’ chronicles the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the US naval base in Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, in the middle of World War II. The Battle of Midway commences six months later on June 4, 1942, as Japanese ships plan to strike American vessels in the Pacific Ocean. The battle that is fought for three days by the US Navy, along with a group of brave fighter pilots, marks a turning point in the Pacific Theater of the war and stands as a testament to the grit and fortitude of the soldiers. Woody Harrelson gives a compelling performance as Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, Commander-in-Chief of the US Pacific Fleet. You can stream the war film directed by Roland Emmerich here.

2. The Man From Toronto (2022)

Directed by Patrick Hughes, ‘The Man From Toronto’ follows Teddy (Kevin Hart), a struggling sales consultant who walks up to the wrong Airbnb while on vacation and is mistaken by a shady group of individuals as the brutal interrogator and assassin known as the titular Man from Toronto. Soon, the FBI raids the property and takes Teddy into custody. When they realize he is just a person who has been in the wrong place at the wrong time, they convince him to keep pretending to be the Man from Toronto to help the FBI with a mission. Soon, Teddy is confronted with dangers beyond his wildest imagination as the real Man from Toronto (Woody Harrelson) appears. View the action comedy here.

1. The Highwaymen (2019)

Set in the 1930s, ‘The Highwaymen’ tells the story of former Texas Rangers Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and Maney Gault (Woody Harrelson), who are brought out of retirement to track down Bonnie Parker (Emily Brobst) and Clyde Barrow (Edward Bossert). As the notorious criminals run wild across the country, they manage to stay one step ahead of the FBI and the latest technological developments that are being employed for their capture. As such, Frank and Maney hit the road the old way, relying on gut instincts and cumbersome detective work to get the job done. The period crime thriller helmed by John Lee Hancock is based on the untold true story. You can watch it on Netflix.

