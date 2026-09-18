Where is HBO’s Youth Filmed? All Shooting Locations

From the mind of Sharon Horgan, HBO’s ‘Youth’ stars Sharon Horgan as Alex, an experienced literary agent and a divorced single mother based in London, England. In the romantic comedy drama series, the 50-year-old woman navigates the dating scene in search of love and sex while juggling taking care of her aging parents and being there for her teenage son, Ruari. Meanwhile, her former husband is making arrangements to relocate abroad with his new girlfriend.

In order to help her find love, Alex’s best friend and boss, Sam, tries to convince her to give older men a chance. More complications arise in her life when she begins to fall in love with Patrick, someone who is looking for a casual relationship and not something serious. The show is set amidst the hustle and bustle of the London area, with the city’s commotion adding to the depth of the characters and the challenges they face throughout the narrative.

Youth Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Youth’ takes place in England, specifically in and around London. According to reports, principal photography for the debut season of the HBO production commenced in early March 2026 and concluded around mid-May of the same year. With the show’s premiere approaching, one of the two directors of photography, Korsshan Schlauer, took to social media and shared a few words about being a part of the project. He stated, “Had the pleasure to shoot episodes one to four with the amazing Dawn and Sharon and the lovely folks at Merman…Thanks to my amazing team of talented collaborators who put a bit of their own and absolutely killed it through the filming of the opening block.”

London, England

A major chunk of ‘Youth’ was lensed on location across the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. The production team took over multiple streets and neighborhoods of the city, transforming them into film sets to tape pivotal sequences. For shooting indoor scenes, they also set up camp inside real-life residences and establishments, including restaurants, clubs, and businesses. The cast and crew members were spotted recording key portions, involving Ruari and Alex, inside the iconic red double-decker buses.

In the establishing shots of the city, you are likely to spot numerous popular landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as Westminster Abbey, the London Eye, the Palace of Westminster, Big Ben, the Shard, the Tower of London, and Tower Bridge. Over the years, London has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. So, besides ‘Youth,’ the capital features in ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ ‘Snatch,’ ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,’ ‘The Parent Trap,’ ‘Taskmaster,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘The Inbetweeners.’

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