Lifetime’s Stepmom From Hell: Exploring All Filming Locations and Cast Details

The Corbin Timbrook directorial, Lifetime’s ‘Stepmom From Hell,’ acquaints us with Izzy Thompson, who returns home after her start-up doesn’t give the desired result only to find out that the health of her father, Jack Thompson, is deteriorating swiftly. Not only that, she notices a hint of foul play in his business at the same time. Meanwhile, her stepmother thinks that she is going insane. In order to help out her father, Izzy takes the help of her old detective friend — Brian Roman.

All of a sudden, Jack turns up dead but Izzy suspects that he was killed. So, with the help of Brian, she embarks on a mission to find out the killer behind the murder of her father. The thriller drama movie primarily takes place in and around the Thompson residence and Jack’s office, giving rise to several questions about the real-life sites used to shoot the film.

Where Was Stepmom From Hell Filmed?

Filming for ‘Stepmom From Hell’ took place in South Carolina, primarily in Myrtle Beach. From the looks of it, some portion of the movie was also shot in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Principal photography for the Lifetime production was carried out over the course of a few weeks in August 2023. One of the cast members, Andrew Fultz, shared his experience on set in a social media post, writing, “Such a great group, such hard workers, and just so much fun to be involved!”

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Stepmom From Hell’ were lensed in the resort city of Myrtle Beach, situated in South Carolina’s Horry County. In the establishing shots, you can spot the iconic shoreline of the city and perhaps various buildings and attractions, such as the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, the Hollywood Wax Museum, the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and the Margate Tower. The filming unit supposedly took over an actual residential property on 23rd Avenue South in order to shoot the scenes set in the Thompson residence.

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey

In order to tape additional portions of ‘Stepmom From Hell,’ it seems that the production team also traveled to the coastal borough of Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey. Many exterior shots of the residential areas surrounded by water are supposedly lensed on location. Besides the Lifetime thriller, it has hosted the production of ‘Low Tide,’ ‘Gravedigger,’ ‘The Evangelist,’ and ‘Broken Chains.’

Stepmom From Hell Cast

Hailing from Cuyahoga, Ohio, Lexi Giovagnoli dons the garb of Izzy Thompson in the Lifetime production. The multi-talented actor, who is also a director and producer, kickstarted her acting career by featuring in a couple of short films but rose to fame after featuring in ‘Passport to Explore.’ You might recognize her from her roles in ‘Girlfriends of Christmas Past,’ ‘Sweet Home Carolina,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice, Cut,’ ‘A Very Charming Christmas Town,’ ‘A Christmas Wish in Hudson,’ and ‘Snapshot of Love.’ Portraying the role of Izzy Thompson’s father, Jack Thompson, is ‘Falcon Crest’ fame Lorenzo Lamas. Over the course of his decades-long acting career, he has been featured in different kinds of roles, allowing him to showcase his range and versatility as an actor.

Lamas also stars in shows like ‘Air America,’ ‘The Immortal,’ ‘Renegade,’ ‘California Fever,’ ‘Secrets of Midland Heights,’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ There are various movies to his credit as well, such as ‘Cathedral Canyon,’ ‘Grace of God,’ ‘My Name Is Nobody,’ ‘Movie Madness,’ ‘Scorpion Girl: The Awakening.’ Besides them, several talented actors appear in supporting roles, including Andrew Fultz as Detective Brian Roman, Liza Giovagnoli as Sally, Shelby Janes as Catherine Thompson, Milli M. as Terry, Corbin Timbrook as Jesse, Bri Ana Wagner as Dana Thompson, Boz Wells as Dr. Jeffery Nichols, and Gia Yee as Mrs. Darby. Furthermore, Beau Harris and August Starling feature as a janitor and receptionist, respectively. Meanwhile, Rusty L. Stewart and Steve Caston portray funeral attendees.

