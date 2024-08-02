Lifetime’s The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much: Filming Locations and Cast

With Kaila York at the helm, Lifetime’s ‘The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much’ is a thriller drama movie that introduces us to a teenage girl and her hot new neighbor who has recently moved into the neighborhood. As time passes, the former manages to see through his attractiveness and come to the conclusion that he is actually a dangerous killer. When she informs her loved ones, none of them believe her, thinking that she is overthinking and there is no cause for concern. Determined to bring his truth to light, she decides to take matters into her own hands and investigate him, even if it means that her life would be in danger. Whether it is the suspense and the “want” to know what happens next or the intriguing locations, many questions are raised as the story progresses, keeping the viewers glued to their seats.

Where Was The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much Filmed?

‘The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much’ was shot in California, specifically in Los Angeles. According to reports, principal photography for the Lifetime production took place over the course of two weeks under the working title ‘The Teen Who Saw Too Much,’ from late March 2024 to April of the same year. After the conclusion of the shooting process, Kaila York, the director of the movie, took to social media and wrote, “And that’s a wrap! Thanks to the amazing crew I’ve come to think of as family and a wonderful cast who have such bright futures. I can’t wait to start editing The Teen Who Saw Too Much! And @jukesfilms, how do we have no pics together?”

Los Angeles, California

Almost the entirety of ‘The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much’ was taped in the City of Angels, which is considered the commercial, financial, and cultural center of Southern California. From public parks to actual residential establishments, various locales of Los Angeles and the nearby areas were utilized to lens many pivotal sequences of ‘The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much.’ The filming unit was spotted recording several exterior scenes on different streets and public spaces. Thus, it is likely that you might spot several notable attractions or landmarks of the city in the backdrop, including the Los Angeles City Hall, Calle Olvera, the Griffith Observatory, the Hollywood Sign, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, to name a few.

Furthermore, the cast and crew members of ‘The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much’ also reportedly took over multiple establishments in order to record key interior sequences. In the establishing or aerial shots of the city, you are likely to notice buildings like Wilshire Grand Center, Aon Center, 777 Tower, and Wells Fargo Tower. Synonymous with the Hollywood industry, Los Angeles has hosted the production of many film and TV projects over the years. Apart from the Lifetime film, its locales have been featured in ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘Nocturnal Animals,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ and ‘The Night Agent.’

The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much Cast

The multi-talented Sage Moore dons the garb of Hayley in ‘The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much.’ Starting her acting career with short films such as ‘A Lesson in Misogyny’ and ‘Rainy Days,’ Sage ended up getting roles in movies. You might have seen her impressive onscreen performances on ‘Blue Nights’ as Claire, ‘Big Break’ as Eve, and ‘Surviving the Sleepover‘ as Abbie. On the other hand, Kia Dorsey essays the role of Diane in the Lifetime film.

She might seem familiar to you because she too has been featured in multiple movies and shows like ‘Secrets in the Building,’ ‘A Date with Deception,’ ‘The Man in the Guest House,’ ‘Centuries Collide,’ and ‘Centuries Collide: American History.’ Portraying Jason is Devante Winfrey, who is known for his roles in ‘Stalked by My Mother,’ ‘Designed for Death,’ ‘Vanished in Yosemite,’ and ‘The Beach House Murders.’ The thriller movie also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Kyla Nova as Chrissy, Niko Soroko as Max, Anastacia McPherson as Carol Baylor, Joshwa S Copeland as Kevin, Michelle Bernard as Detective, and Jackie Mabry as Officer Suarez.

