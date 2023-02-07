Where Was Lifetime’s A Date With Deception Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Co-written and directed by Leena Pendharkar, Lifetime’s ‘A Date With Deception,’ a part of the network’s ‘Vicious Valentines’ lineup, is a thriller movie that follows Diana, a falsely convicted woman who spends four years in jail for a crime she didn’t commit. Now that she is released and back home, she takes the help of her fellow inmate Chandler in order to track down her ex-husband Elias who framed her for medical fraud, and finally prove her innocence. As the two dive deeper into the investigation, Diana and Chandler come across something even more sinister involving Elias’ mistress Cindy who disappeared out of nowhere.

Now, Diana and Chandler’s objective is not just to prove the innocence of the former and solve the disappearance case of Cindy but also to try and stop Elias before more people get hurt. The suspense surrounding Cindy’s disappearance and the overall eeriness of the narrative keeps the audience on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end. In the meanwhile, the use of different locations throughout the film makes one question — where was the Lifetime movie actually shot? Well, luckily, we have got the answer to that question!

A Date With Deception Filming Locations

‘A Date With Deception’ was filmed in Arkansas, particularly in Little Rock. The principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up within a month or so by early August of the same year. Given the diverse landscape of the state, which consists of mountainous regions, densely forested land, and eastern lowlands, Arkansas makes for a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions, including ‘A Date With Deception.’ Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the Lifetime thriller!

Little Rock, Arkansas

All the pivotal sequences for ‘A Date With Deception’ were reportedly lensed in and around Little Rock, the capital and most populous city of Arkansas. From what it seems, the filming unit traveled across the city and set up camp at various sites in order to record many key scenes against suitable backdrops. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that they even utilized the facilities of one of the film studios to tape a few portions of the movie.

Situated in Central Arkansas on the south bank of the Arkansas River, Little Rock is considered a cultural, transportation, economic, and government center within the state as well as the Southern United States. It is a popular destination for many tourists because it provides ample of hiking, boating, and numerous other outdoor recreational opportunities. Moreover, Little Rock is home to a number of museums, including the Museum of Discovery, the Historic Arkansas Museum, the Old State House Museum, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, and the Arkansas Arts Center.

Also known as The Rock, the city is frequented by several filmmakers for shooting purposes. In fact, it has served as a prominent production location for many filming projects over the years. Some of them are ‘Shotgun Stories,’ ‘Bloody Mama,’ ‘Close Calls,’ and ‘Danger in the Spotlight.’

A Date With Deception Cast

Hannah Jane McMurray and Kia Dorsey essay the role of two of the protagonists, Diana and Chandler, respectively, in the Lifetime film. Many of you might find Hannah’s face familiar as she has been featured in several film projects over the course of her acting career. She stars in ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Halina,’ and ‘Prism.’ On the other hand, Kia Dorsey herself has worked in numerous films, including ‘Secrets in the Building‘ and ‘On Mother’s Time.’

The two leading actresses are supported by several other talented cast members who play important roles as well. They are Rib Hillis (Elias), Alexandra Harris (Tiffany), Paul Diaz (Jeffrey), Angela Baumgardner (Jenny), Mike Stutz (Councilman Delgado), Chris Connell (Antoine), and Dean Chandler Bowden (Danny). Furthermore, Kathryn Forbes portrays a bartender, Matthew Jaycox plays an EMT, and Nathan Kirby features as one of the guys walking in the parking lot.

