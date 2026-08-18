Where is Love is Blind UK Season 3 Filmed?

A spin-off of the original namesake show created by Chris Coelen, Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: UK‘ is a dating reality show series that follows a group of UK singles from different walks of life who come together for a shared purpose — to find the one. In season 3, a new group of eligible singles participates in the social experiment as they search for their soulmates. After a few dates in the pods without knowing each other’s appearance and with no distractions, the participants decide to get engaged, and only then do they meet their dates face-to-face for the first time.

The newly engaged couples then spend some time at a luxurious seaside resort before testing their relationship and compatibility in the real world amidst family, work, and finances. At the end of the experiment, each person must decide whether to make their relationship official and say “I do” or walk away from the aisle. Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, the drama between the couples unfolds in different settings, including the pods, the luxurious resorts, their London apartments, and the wedding venue.

Love is Blind UK Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Love Is Blind: UK’ season 3 was filmed in Sweden, Spain, and England, particularly in Stockholm, Ibiza, London, and Oxfordshire. From what we can tell, principal photography for the third season commenced in August 2025 and continued for a couple of months before wrapping up around October of the same year.

Stockholm, Sweden

For taping the pod sequences, the production team of ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ season 3 followed the pattern of previous seasons and returned to Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. They utilized the same purpose-built set at a film studio in the city to shoot various indoor portions. In the establishing shots, you are also likely to spot a few local landmarks and buildings, such as the Royal Dramatic Theatre, the Stockholm Palace, Stortorget, and Victoria Tower.

Ibiza, Spain

In Ibiza, situated in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula in Spain, the cast and crew members of ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ season 3 set up camp to lens the vacation scenes of the couples at various spots, including Alpacas Ibiza at Diseminado P 5 San Carlos, 121. They stayed at the luxurious hotel — 7Pines Resort Ibiza – Destination by Hyatt at Carrer Puig Delfín, s/n — where the couples got to know one another. While in Ibiza, they also reportedly visited the Portal de ses Taules in the city of Eivissa and the Majorelle Restaurant at Carrer de sa Carrossa, 15, also in Eivissa.

London, England

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ season 3 also traveled to London, England. Returning to real life, each couple began living together under the same roof in the Newfoundland residential skyscraper, situated between Westferry Road and Bank Street in Canary Wharf. Several pivotal sequences involving the women participants were shot in and around multiple eateries and restaurants in London, the capital of the United Kingdom and England. For instance, the cast and crew members were spotted taping key portions in Marceline at 5 Water Street in Canary Wharf Estate and Hovarda at 36-40 Rupert Street.

Oxfordshire, England

Additional portions for the dating reality show’s third season were also shot in the ceremonial county of Oxfordshire, located in South East England. To be specific, the lavish property where the wedding ceremonies took place is Kirtlington Park, an 18th-century Grade I-listed Palladian country house spread across 36,700 square feet. Surrounded by Capability Brown parkland, the property is available for hosting corporate events, celebrating private events, and shooting film and TV projects.

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