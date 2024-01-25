Masters of the Air: Where is the Apple TV+ Show Filmed?

Based on the 2007 book titled ‘Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany’ by Donald L. Miller, Apple TV+’s ‘Masters of the Air’ is a war action drama series created by John Shiban and John Orloff. Set during World War II, the narrative centers upon the airmen of the 100th Bomb Group — a B-17 Flying Fortress unit in the Eighth Air Force. Putting their lives at risk, these airmen drop bombs on Nazi Germany while dealing with some deadly conditions and situations, including lack of oxygen.

While the group inflicted significant damage to the enemy’s camp, they also suffered some heavy losses of their own during combat missions, giving them the nickname “Bloody Hundredth.” With a stellar ensemble cast, comprising Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, and Barry Keoghan, the thriller drama series takes us back in time to the Second World War through its realistic visuals, making one wonder where ‘Masters of the Air’ is filmed.

Masters of the Air is Shot in England

‘Masters of the Air’ is filmed in its entirety in England, particularly in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Berkshire, and London. According to reports, production for the debut season of the action series got underway in April 2021 under the working title ‘Whirlwind.’ But in July 2021, the shooting was halted for a brief time due to positive COVID-19 tests within the crew. After the delay, the principal photography resumed and finally got wrapped up in April 2022. Interestingly, for the cockpit scenes, they utilize on-set virtual production by Lux Machina.

Oxfordshire, England

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Masters of the Air’ are lensed in the ceremonial county of Oxfordshire, which is situated in South East England. The military installation of Dalton Barracks near Abingdon doubles for the former Royal Air Force station — RAF Thorpe Abbotts. Moreover, the production team sets up camp in Abingdon-on-Thames AKA Abingdon to record some important scenes. It is a historic market town and civil parish that consists of establishments and monuments suitable to serve as backdrops of period shows like ‘Masters of the Air.’

Didcot Railway Centre on Station Road in Didcot also serves as one of the prominent filming sites for the war show. The Austin Butler starrer also comprises shots with the locales of Oxford in the backdrop. Numerous key portions are also shot in and around the Mapledurham House. It is a Grade I listed building and an Elizabethan stately home situated in the eponymous civil parish.

Buckinghamshire, England

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Masters of the Air’ also travels to Buckinghamshire, especially the town of Aylesbury where they reportedly utilize the facilities of a soundstage. In order to shoot the scenes set in and around the English base and landing field of the American pilots, the filming unit sets up camp in Newland Park near the village of Chalfont St Peter. The Grade II listed country house’s history goes back to the 18th century and has been featured in various films and TV shows over the years, such as ‘Class Act’ and ‘Thief Takers.’ A few sequences are even recorded in the village of Bledlow, which lies on the ancient Icknield Way.

Other Locations in England

Various other locations across England host the production of ‘Masters of the Air,’ including the town of Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire. For instance, the High Street is transformed into the Old Town of the 1940s. Moreover, the cast and crew members make the most of the facilities of Bovingdon Airfield Studios in Bovingdon, Hertfordshire. Apart from the four state-of-the-art sound stages, the film studio also consists of a backlot area with 100 acres of rural World War II airfield, production offices, workshop space, and other amenities, making it a favorable choice for different kinds of productions.

Another important filming venue utilized for ‘Masters of the Air’ is Trinity Church Square of Newington in the London Borough of Southwark. The suburban village of Bray in the English county of Berkshire also serves as one of the production locations for the war drama series.

