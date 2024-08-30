Netflix’s A-List to Playlist: All Filming Locations, Explored

Netflix’s ‘A-List to Playlist’ is a South Korean reality docuseries that follows the famous A-list Korean actor, Cho Jung-seok, who takes up a new challenge after his long and successful acting career. Always wanting to make it as a singer-songwriter, he decides to make that dream come true by embarking on a 100-day journey to record and release his album, trying to make a successful debut as a pop star.

During his journey, he was supported by various industry icons, such as Kim Ea-na, Gummy, Kong Hyo-jin, and Dynamic Duo, who helped him achieve his goal and instilled some musical wisdom in him. Originally titled ‘Siningasu Jojeongseok,’ the unscripted show also includes Cho Jung-seok going through moments of struggle as well as sparks of inspiration. For the 100 days of the challenge, he stayed in a new studio space in a rural area to avoid the hustle and bustle of the city and focus on music-making.

Where is A-List to Playlist Filmed?

‘A-List to Playlist’ is filmed entirely in South Korea, specifically in and around Seoul. From what it seems, the principal photography for the inaugural season of the Netflix series took place over the course of about three to four months. While following the journey of Cho Jung-seok, the cast and crew had a lot of fun on set throughout the shoot.

Seoul, South Korea

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘A-List to Playlist’ are taped in the Seoul metropolitan area, which includes Seoul, Incheon, and Gyeonggi Province. For taping Cho Jung-seok’s musical journey in the debut season, the production team scouted a peaceful site in the quaint village of Cheongryong, where they took over a property and turned it into a studio. The establishment is all-white from the outside and spread across a rather large area, providing enough room for the actor to get inspired and let his creative juices flow.

In the south of the village, there is a mountain called Cheonggyesan, which can be seen in aerial or establishing shots in different episodes. Moreover, it is likely that a group of crew members traveled to the city of Seoul to record important exterior and additional aerial shots for the docuseries. Over the years, the Seoul metropolitan area has hosted the production of various film and TV projects. Some of the notable reality shows filmed in the area are ‘Love Like a K-Drama,’ ‘Youn’s Kitchen,’ and ‘Zombieverse.’

Read More: Best Reality Shows on HBO Max