Netflix’s Borderless Fog: All Filming Locations, Explored

Co-written and helmed by Edwin, Netflix’s ‘ Borderless Fog’ stars Putri Marino in the role of Sanja Arunika, a skilled detective originating from a big city transferred to the island of Kalimantan in order to investigate a series of gruesome murders that took place on the border of Indonesia and Malaysia. While she chases the dark truth behind the crimes, Sanja is also forced to confront the ghosts from her own past, making the investigation psychologically tense.

As Sanja digs deeper and gets closer to the alleged perpetrator, she uncovers unexpected mysteries related to the case. Originally titled ‘Kabut Berduri,’ the Indonesian mystery thriller is elevated by the brilliant performances from talented Indonesian actors, including Putri Marino, Yoga Pratama, Yudi Ahmad Tajudin, Yusuf Mahardika, Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin, Kiki Narendra, Siti Fauziah, and Sita Nursanti. The dark visuals, tense music, and, most importantly, the eerie locations in the crime drama play their part in making it a thrilling yet gripping watch.

Where Was Borderless Fog Filmed?

Shooting for ‘Borderless Fog’ was carried out in Indonesia, particularly across Kalimantan. From the looks of it, the principal photography for the chilling and suspenseful film took place around early 2023. During the shooting process, the cast and crew members appeared to have lots of fun on set, taking back memorable experiences home.

Kalimantan, Indonesia

Almost the entirety of ‘Borderless Fog’ was lensed in Kalimantan, located at the geographic center of Maritime Southeast Asia. The filming unit made the most of the locales of the third-largest island in the world to tape pivotal sequences, both indoors as well as outdoors. According to reports, the Lake Sentarum National Park and the surrounding areas were turned into prominent filming sites. The production team of the Indonesian movie also set up camp at Rumah Panjang, a kind of traditional house in West Kalimantan.

Talking about the movie being filmed in different locations across Kalimantan, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiago Uno stated, “We are particularly pleased with this production, as there are still many stories about places outside of Java. We are also pleased that the production involves local actors and crew members, and creates opportunities for local communities.” Present alongside him was the producer of the movie, Muhammad Zaidy (Eddy), who explained their decision to choose the island as the primary production location.

He elaborated, “The island is unique as it boasts cultural diversity and breathtaking landscapes. We hope this production can bring a good impact for tourism and the creative economy. We hope to see more films take place outside of Java.” Furthermore, Lukman Sardi, who portrays Panca in ‘Borderless Fog,’ expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s picturesque locations and how he and other cast members connected with the locals.

