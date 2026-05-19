Where is Netflix’s Carizzma Filmed?

From the mind of Caro Pardíaco, Netflix’s ‘Carizzma’ is an Argentinian comedy series that acquaints us with Caro Pardíaco, a woman of many hats who is not only an entrepreneur and post-pop icon but also a popular influencer and full-time diva. Leading a picture-perfect life with the world at her feet, Caro starts having an intense existential crisis just a few days before her 30th birthday. While she plans to throw the wildest party of her life, the protagonist finds herself drawn to a psychopath named Leo, who entraps her and makes her fall in love with his multiple personalities.

In the midst of all the commotion, Caro must find a way to deal with her romantic feelings for Leo, her midlife crisis, and save her party. Originally titled ‘Carísima,’ the hilarious tale of Caro’s complicated life is brought to life by the compelling performances from Julián Kartún, Alex Pelao, Iara Portillo, Julián Doregger, Anita B Queen, Evitta Luna, and Dario Sztajnszrajber. Its visual canvas is filled with numerous backdrops, including Caro’s workplace, residence, and other settings, depicting various facets of her life.

Carizzma Filming Locations

Production on ‘Carizzma’ takes place entirely in Argentina, seemingly in and around Buenos Aires. From what we can tell, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy show was likely conducted sometime in 2025, over the course of several weeks. Since the show is set in Argentina, it is only natural for the makers to utilize the South American country’s locales to bring the narrative to life.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

The capital of Argentina — Buenos Aires — possibly served as the primary production location for ‘Carizzma. The filming unit was likely spotted lensing several pivotal sequences in different parts of the city, including popular streets, establishments, and businesses. In the establishing or exterior shots, you might also be able to spot certain landmarks and buildings, such as the Obelisco de Buenos Aires, the Teatro Colón, the Palace of the Argentine National Congress, La Boca, Torre Monumental, and more. Apart from the Argentinian comedy series, Buenos Aires has hosted the production of many notable movies and TV shows — ‘Wild Tales,’ ‘The Heist of the Century,’ ‘Son of the Bride,’ ‘My Masterpiece,’ ‘Heroic Losers,’ ‘Community Squad,’ and ‘Terapia Alternativa.’

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