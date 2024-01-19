My Loneliness Has Wings: All Shooting Locations of the Netflix Movie

Co-written and directed by Mario Casas, Netflix’s ‘My Loneliness Has Wings’ is a Spanish drama movie that focuses on a young graffiti artist and criminal named Dan who supports his dreams and himself by indulging in smash-and-grab heists. However, when things fail to go as planned while working with his crew in a botched robbery, Dan and the other young adults in the gang are forced to move away from the outskirts of Barcelona to Madrid.

Meanwhile, as Dan’s father returns from prison, his demons are reignited, landing him in a deeper pit. Originally titled ‘Mi Soledad Tiene Alas,’ the film consists of some talented Spanish actors, including Óscar Casas, Candela González, Farid Bechara, Francisco Boira, and Adolfo Parra. Moreover, the story begins in the Barcelona neighborhoods where the director spent his childhood and moves to the Spanish capital as the story progresses, keeping viewers curious if the movie was filmed on location or not.

Where Was My Loneliness Has Wings Shot?

‘My Loneliness Has Wings’ was filmed in its entirety in Spain, particularly in the Barcelona metropolitan area and Madrid. As per reports, principal photography for the drama film got underway in October 2022 and continued for the next couple of months, before getting wrapped up around mid-December of the same year. Interestingly, Óscar Casas lost about 8 kg for the portrayal of his character. So, let us take a detailed look at all the specific filming sites that served as production locations for the Netflix production!

Barcelona Metropolitan Area, Spain

The shooting for most of the pivotal sequences of ‘My Loneliness Has Wings’ was carried out in the Barcelona metropolitan area, an urban area with the city of Barcelona as its center. The production team reportedly set up camp in the working-class neighborhood of Bellvitge, which is a part of the L’Hospitalet de Llobregat municipality. Some important scenes were also taped around the La Mina area in Barcelona’s Sant Adrià de Besòs. Besides ‘My Loneliness Has Wings,’ Barcelona has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘Perfume: The Story of a Murderer,’ ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ ‘The Innocent,’ and ‘Killing Eve.’

Madrid, Spain

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘My Loneliness Has Wings’ also traveled to the capital of Spain — Madrid. The cast and crew members were spotted roaming around the urban square of Plaza del Dos de Mayo while recording a few key portions for the drama movie. Furthermore, the historic neighborhood of Lavapiés served as a prominent production location as well. Certain recordings were also reportedly completed around Madrid Río Beach and an abandoned water park. To keep the narrative authentic, the makers did not conceal the poverty and crime associated with the streets of Madrid.

