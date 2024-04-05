Scoop: Where Was the Netflix Movie Shot?

Adapted from the memoir titled ‘Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews’ by Sam McAlister, Netflix’s ‘Scoop’ is a British biographical drama movie helmed by Philip Martin. Providing a dramatized account of the famous interview between the BBC and Prince Andrew, the narrative focuses on the latter’s controversial friendship or association with the convicted sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The interview also sheds light on the allegations of sexual assault of a minor by Prince Andrew, who denies any involvement.

In early 2022, these serious allegations don’t even enter the courtroom as given his influence, Andrews manages to settle it out of court for a £12 million settlement. Led by the stellar performances from Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Rufus Sewell, Keeley Hawes, and Romola Garai, the drama film transports us straight to the room where the confrontational interview with Andrews took place, giving the viewers a reason to guess the actual shooting locations that appear throughout the film.

Scoop Was Filmed in England

The entirety of ‘Scoop’ was filmed in England, especially in London and Wiltshire. According to reports, principal photography for the biographical film got underway in February 2023 and went on for less than a couple of months, before wrapping up in the first week of April of the same year.

London, England

The capital of England and the United Kingdom served as the primary production location for ‘Scoop.’ Right at the beginning of the movie, you can see the establishing shots of Buckingham Palace, where most of the story is set. The royal residence is usually at the center of state occasions and royal hospitality. Moreover, while Emily Maitlis is on her way to the palace, she is seen traveling through different areas of London, including Green Park across Constitution Hill Road.

During the filming process, the cast members were astonished and impressed by the work of the make-up team as they managed to transform the features of the actors’ faces significantly, allowing them to accurately portray their respective characters. During a conversation with Esquire, Rufus Sewell shared his experience. “When the hair went on top, it came together and was kind of astonishing. My biggest concern was to just be left alone with it so it could feel like my face. The make-up team were extraordinary,” he said.

Rufus further elaborated, “Very early on they did something with my eyes – a lid on top of my eyes that made me look uncannily like him, but we couldn’t use those because I couldn’t express with my eyes. I couldn’t open them fully if I blinked. They’d stick and it became apparent that to actually have a full channel of whatever I was doing unimpeded, even if it made me look less like him, was better.” London being the city where the drama unfolds, you are likely to spot various local landmarks, such as the London Eye, Nelson’s Column, Piccadilly Circus, and the Palace of Westminster. Besides ‘Scoop,’ London has hosted the production of many other films and TV shows, such as ‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ ‘Napoleon,’ ‘The Great‘ and ‘The Crown.’

Wiltshire, England

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Scoop’ also traveled to the ceremonial county of Wiltshire, which is situated in South West England. To be specific, the cast and crew members took over the Double Cube Room in the Wilton House in the town of Wilton near Salisbury in Wiltshire. The scene where Prince Andrew walks through the palace was taped here. The Grade I listed house has been the country seat of the Earls of Pembroke for the past four centuries. As for the Double Cube Room, it was the creation of Inigo Jones and Webb around 1653, filled with gilt and red velvet furniture and enclosed with white pine walls.

