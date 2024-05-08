Thank You, Next: All Filming Locations of the Netflix Show

Originally titled ‘Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti,’ Netflix’s ‘Thank You, Next’ is a Turkish romantic comedy series that acquaints us with a young and successful lawyer named Leyla Taylan, who gets betrayed by her first love and breaks up with him in spite of feeling the pain of losing him. To divert her mind from the painful breakup and find hope again, she gets into the world of modern dating, supported by her best friends. Once Leyla recovers, thanks to her friends and a charming chef, she decides to take up the popular divorce case of the third wife, Tuba Tepelioğlu, also considered the divorce case of the year.

In opposition is a serial relationship killer named Cem Murathan, who had married and divorced three different women in the past 15 years. While going against the narcissistic Cem in a passionate fashion, she ends up letting the passion take over her and make a mess of the entire situation. The creation of Ece Yörenç is led by the stellar performances of Serenay Sarıkaya, Metin Akdülger, and Hakan Kurtaş, all of whom bring the hilarious and romantic tale to life against some interesting backdrops.

Where is Thank You, Next Filmed?

‘Thank You, Next’ was filmed in its entirety in Turkey, specifically in and around Istanbul. From the looks of it, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Netflix production commenced in June 2023. It went on for about three months before wrapping up in September of the same year.

Istanbul, Turkey

To capture the scenes of the romantic drama ‘Thank You, Next,’ the production team utilizes the stunning locales of Istanbul, a Turkish city situated in the country’s northwestern region and straddling the Bosporus Strait. In the backdrop of several scenes, the picturesque cityscape of Istanbul is featured, including the bustling historic city center. Moreover, the cast and crew members set up camp on the Bosphorus Strait, AKA the Bosporus, during the production of season 1 as many passersby spotted several characters cruising on a boat along the serene waters.

As for some of the interior sequences, the filming unit of the Turkish series takes over a sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around Istanbul. In addition, many of you are likely to spot several other significant landmarks and buildings in the backdrop of a few exterior shots, such as Hagia Sophia, Ortaköy Mosque, the Galata Tower Museum, the Maiden’s Tower, and the Blue Mosque. All these sites and various others have also been featured in other movies and TV shows that were filmed in Istanbul, including ‘Art of Love,’ ‘The Rebound,’ ‘The Two Faces of January,’ ‘Endless Love,’ and ‘Love Is in the Air.’

