The 8 Show: Where is the Netflix Series Filmed?

The creation of Han Jae-rim, Netflix’s ‘The 8 Show,’ is adapted from the Naver webtoons Money Game and Pie Game by Bae Jin-soo. Originally titled ‘Deo Eiteu Syo,’ the South Korean dark comedy mystery series revolves around eight individuals from different walks of life who share one similarity—all of them are going through financial difficulties. They are invited to make an appearance on a dangerous yet tempting reality game show, Money Game, which demands them to stay at a secluded studio with nothing but concrete walls for 100 days. All of the necessities that the contestants might require during their stay, including food, water, and electricity, cost them 1,000 times more than the regular prices.

Moreover, their spendings are deducted from the winning prize of 44.8 billion won. If the contestants manage to survive for 100 days, they get equal amounts of cash from the remaining sum of prize money. The extreme setting tests each individual to their limit, and they are forced to show their true colors sooner rather than later. The story of the thriller series is brought to life by the stellar performances from a group of talented Korean actors, including Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Zoo-young, Moon Jeong-hee, and Bae Seong-woo. The confined space also acts as another significant character that adds another layer of drama to the narrative.

The 8 Show Filming Locations

Filming of ‘The 8 Show’ is carried out in South Korea, seemingly in and around Seoul. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series commenced in May 2022 under the working title ‘Money Game’ and continued for the next seven months or so before wrapping up in December of the same year.

Seoul, South Korea

From the looks of it, the production team of ‘The 8 Show’ supposedly sets up camp in the capital of South Korea, Seoul, also known as Seoul Special City. Lying in the northwest region of South Korea, Seoul is an ideal production location for different kinds of projects, thanks to its vastness and diverse landscapes. The modern yet culturally significant cityscape is likely to feature in the show’s aerial or establishing shots.

Several popular landmarks and attractions may also fill the backdrop of various exterior scenes. As for the indoor scenes, set inside the secluded space consisting of eight floors, they are most likely taped in one or more sound stages of one of the film studios situated in and around Seoul. Besides ‘The 8 Show,’ several other film and TV projects have been making the most of the facilities and locales of Seoul, such as ‘Parasite,’ ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil,’ and ‘Squid Game.’

