The Asunta Case: All Shooting Locations of the Netflix Show

The collaborative creation of Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, Jon de la Cuesta, and David Orea Arribas, Netflix’s ‘The Asunta Case’ is a Spanish biographical crime series that is inspired by the murder case of Asunta Basterra. Set in 2013, the narrative follows Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra, who file a missing persons report for their 12-year-old daughter, Asunta Basterra, with whom they can’t seem to get in touch. Soon, their worst nightmare takes shape in reality when her lifeless body is found on a forest track near the family’s country house just outside Santiago de Compostela.

As the evidence that the police collect points towards Rosario and Alfonso as the possible culprits, the case becomes highly publicized and is covered by news channels and newspapers. Originally titled ‘El caso Asunta,’ the thrilling drama show is elevated by the compelling onscreen performances from Candela Peña, Tristán Ulloa, Javier Gutiérrez, Carlos Blanco, María León, Francesc Orella, Alicia Borrachero, and Iris Whu. With most of the drama taking place in and around Santiago de Compostela, questions about the show’s actual locations arise in the minds of the viewers.

Where is The Asunta Case Filmed?

‘The Asunta Case’ is shot in Spain, in different parts of the autonomous community of Galicia. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Spanish series got underway in June 2023 under the working title ‘Asunta.’ It continued for the next four months before finally getting wrapped up in October of the same year.

Galicia, Spain

A major chunk of ‘The Asunta Case’ is taped in Galicia, a Spanish autonomous community situated in the northwest Iberian Peninsula. In particular, the capital of Galicia, Santiago de Compostela, where most of the show is set, serves as one of the primary production locations for the crime series. Also known as Santiago or Compostela, the city is home to various historical and culturally significant sights, including the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, the Church of Santa María a Real do Sar, the monastery of San Martiño Pinario, and more, some of which may or may not feature in the backdrop of a few scenes.

Besides Santiago de Compostela, the city and municipality of Vigo are another key filming site that hosts the production of ‘The Asunta Case.’ Nicknamed the Olive City, Vigo is not only home to museums and castles but also consists of numerous beaches, including family beaches, urban beaches, and nudist beaches. The city’s diverse landscape is evident in many scenes of the Spanish crime show. Over the years, Galicia has served as a major filming site for various movies and TV shows, including ‘Bad Education,’ ‘Eye for an Eye,’ ‘Fire Will Come,’ A Private Affair,’ and ‘The Mess You Leave Behind.’

