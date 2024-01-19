The Bequeathed: All Shooting Locations of the Netflix Show

Adapted from the eponymous webtoon by Kang Tae-kyung, Netflix’s ‘The Bequeathed’ is a South Korean crime thriller series created by the combined efforts of Yeon Sang-ho, Min Hong-nam, and Hwang Eun-young. The plot follows a young woman named Yoon Seo-ha, who receives the news of one of her estranged uncles, her late father’s younger brother, passing away. Since she is her only remaining relative, she inherits a family burial ground. However, things get complicated when her alleged half-brother, Kim Yeong-ho, shows up and demands for his equal share of the inherited land.

Meanwhile, police officers, Choi Seong-joon and Park Sang-min, approach the half-siblings regarding the series of gruesome murders that they have been investigating for several weeks in a nearby area. As the fight for the estate intensifies, Seo-ha finds herself in the middle of some dark secrets. The dark visuals and some eerie backdrops complement the grim themes of murder and mystery through each episode, building suspense in the minds of the viewers for the plot as well as the actual filming locations.

Where is The Bequeathed Filmed?

‘The Bequeathed’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, seemingly in and around Jeonju. Reports suggest that the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series got underway in late 2022 and wrapped up in the first quarter of 2023, possibly in March of the same year. So, let us take a closer look at all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix production.

Jeonju, South Korea

The shooting for a major portion of ‘The Bequeathed’ seemingly takes place in the city of Jeonju, which is the capital of South Korea’s Jeollabuk-do. The noticeable contrast between the urban as well as rural areas of the city is taken advantage of by the production team to shoot different important scenes against suitable backdrops. The cast and crew members were also spotted by many passersby and onlookers as they took over the campus of Jeonju University at 303 Cheonjam-ro, Wansan-gu in Jeonju-si, Jeollabuk-do, for the shooting of season 1. Established on January 9, 1964, Jeonju University is a private Christian university and was known as Jeonju Youngsaeng College (an evening college).

As the filming unit of ‘The Bequeathed’ traverses across Jeonju, you are likely to notice several local monuments and attractions in the backdrop of some exterior scenes, such as Jeonju Hanok Village, Jeongdong Catholic Church, local mountains, and parks. One of the co-creators, Min Hong-nam, explained what he focused on during the shooting of the thriller series. He said, “The priority was to keep it ‘simple’ and ‘classic.’ I wanted to focus on the traditional aesthetic that comes from age-old buildings. That mood, together with the differentiated characters, convinced me that it will be a very powerful and fresh drama.”

