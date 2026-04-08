Where Was Netflix’s Thrash Filmed?

Written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, Netflix’s ‘Thrash’ is a survival thriller movie that revolves around a devastating Category 5 hurricane that takes over and dismantles the peace of an otherwise quaint coastal town. In the midst of all the destruction, the entire community fights for survival against nature’s wrath. Little do they know that beneath the rising waters lurk a deadlier danger in the form of hungry sharks, making survival all the more difficult for the people of the town.

Now, to make it through the storm, they must join forces to brave not only the heavy storm and debris on the drowning streets, but also the hiding predators that hunt down the residents one by one. Featuring intense performances from Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou, Matt Nable, Andrew Lees, Alyla Browne, Stacy Clausen, and Dante Ubaldi, the tale of survival unfolds in the coastal town, which takes a deadly shape after the storm brings destruction to its streets and shark-infested waters.

Thrash Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Thrash’ was primarily conducted in Australia, particularly in the state of Victoria. As per reports, principal photography for the Tommy Wirkola directorial commenced in July 2024 and seemingly concluded by the end of the same year. As the premiere date approached, Amy Mathews, one of the cast members, took to social media and recounted her experience on set. She stated, “I worked on this movie a while back in Melbourne and had a great time…It’s gotta be the biggest budget project I’ve worked on which was really interesting. I can wait to see how it finished up.”

Victoria, Australia

To showcase the onset of a Category 5 hurricane resulting in a deadly shark invasion in a coastal town in South Carolina, the production team of ‘Thrash’ settled on Victoria in the southeastern part of Australia. Many of the scenes that highlight the devastating impact of the natural disaster were lensed across parts of Melbourne. Basically, the coastal capital city served as the shooting location for several outdoor sequences. Meanwhile, the portions that are set indoors were lensed at Docklands Studios at Stage 1/476 Docklands Drive in Docklands, which is an inner-city suburb in Melbourne. The gripping narrative called for utilizing the services of the studios, particularly their water tanks and intricate set construction, to recreate the intense hurricane sequences and the shark-infested landscape.

The cast and crew also visited Canterbury, an eastern suburb of Melbourne, for the purpose of filming. Specifically, the affluent neighborhood doubled as the setting for many residential and street scenes. Furthermore, the lush greenery and rugged scenery of Mount Macedon offered sweeping views of the terrain and expansive environmental shots as the danger of the storm lurks over the town. In addition, Mornington Pier at Schnapper Point Drive in the seaside village/suburb of Mornington stood in for scenes depicting the waterfront and coastline. In an interview with USA Today, Phoebe Dynevor, who essays the role of a pregnant woman named Lisa, shared that “giving birth the whole movie and is also up against a hurricane as well as sharks.”

While each and every member of the team worked really hard to bring the script to life, outside factors, such as volatile weather conditions, did hinder the plans for a bit. Emphasizing the chilly winter and the steps taken to make the shooting a manageable experience, Phoebe exclaimed: “We shot in Melbourne in winter, so it was freezing cold, and we were in very cold tanks shooting outside, so I would wear two wetsuits underneath my pregnancy belly every day.” The crew employed a blend of practical and digital effects to create an immersive experience. On one hand, practical-effect sharks and related props were used, while the sequences featuring Dynevor’s character made use of digital creatures. She shared that the fish were replaced with “some stunt guys with tennis balls, and that was about it. Not quite as scary. In fact, a little bit funny. It definitely required some acting.”

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