Where Was Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Filmed?

With Tom Harper at the helm, Netflix’s ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ is the continuation of the Steven Knight creation, ‘Peaky Blinders.’ The British period crime thriller drama movie is set amid the Second World War, as Thomas Shelby leads a reclusive life in a rural home, writing a novel. He makes a reluctant return to the wartorn Birmingham amidst the chaos of the war and is forced to confront a brand-new set of threats.

With his family and country’s safety at risk, Thomas must face his dark demons in order to get the better of Nazi Germany, which is using the concentration camps to produce fake British pound notes and collapse the United Kingdom’s economy. As Thomas embarks on secret missions, his entire legacy is at risk. The cast is led by the compelling performance of Cillian Murphy, who is joined by Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham. The drama unfolds primarily in Birmingham, England, which is depicted as chaotic due to the ongoing World War II.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Filming Locations

‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ was primarily filmed in England, specifically in the West Midlands, Merseyside, West Yorkshire, Manchester, and Derbyshire. A few portions were also shot in Wrexham, Wales. According to reports, principal photography for the British movie got underway in late September 2024 under the working title ‘The Immortal Man’ and continued for nearly three months before wrapping up in December of the same year.

West Midlands, England

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ were reportedly lensed in the ceremonial county of West Midlands. To be specific, the cast and crew members set up camp at Digbeth Loc. Studios on Montague Street in the neighborhood of Digbeth, in the city of Birmingham. With a total of 46,000 square feet of studio and ancillary space, the film studio provides a flexible space for filming all kinds of projects. It is also home to production offices and ample backlot spaces, which were utilized to record multiple exterior scenes. The open-air museum, Black Country Living Museum, situated on Discovery Way in the market town of Dudley, also served as a key filming destination for the Cillian Murphy starrer.

Merseyside, England

In the ceremonial county of Merseyside, the filming unit of the Tom Harper directorial took over the town of St. Helens. In particular, the former Pilkington Watson Street Works on Canal Street was utilized to shoot the scenes involving Warehouse 47, where the counterfeit £350 million is kept to cripplt the economy. The supervising location manager, Richard Hill, talked about the scenes in an interview with Condé Nast Traveller. He stated, “That particular sequence from a location department point of view was a challenge. Finding a waterway, a warehouse, a dock…that right combination is always going to be a challenge. We ended up splitting the location between the interior of the warehouse, which we shot in St. Helens and the waterway ABP Goole. We found this area that we were able to isolate and shoot for two nights there with some pretty heavy-duty sequences.”

Numerous important scenes were also lensed in Liverpool, especially around St. George’s Hall on St. George’s Place, in the heart of the city. William Brown Street in the neighborhood of St George’s Quarter also served as a key filming site. The cast and crew members of ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ were also spotted shooting important scenes in Hartley’s Village on Hartley Avenue in the city of Liverpool.

Other Locations in England

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of the period crime series also traveled to various locations across England. For instance, a now-disused clothes and fabric factory in the city of Leeds was transformed into the BSA factory, which is bombed in the earlier scenes of the movie. Furthermore, the Little Germany area in the city of Bradford hosted the production of the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie. Richard Hill stated in the same aforementioned interview, “There’s a network of six or seven period streets that are really quite tall, quite wide. There’s a great shape to them and again we were looking for something that we could control, because it’s bomb-damaged.”

He added, “So that means dressing huge amounts of rubble on the street. And we were lucky enough with the help of the Film Office in Bradford and with all of the residents that lived on those streets that we were able to effectively close it down for seven days.” The exterior of the Garrison was taped on Castle Street in the city of Manchester. In the months of November and December 2024, the filming unit set up camp at the National Trust’s Calke Abbey, a Grade I listed country house near Ticknall in Derbyshire.

The visitor operations manager of the property, Caroline Taylor, told the BBC, “The way they transformed these spaces was incredible. It was busy. It is not just the crew and the cast that are doing the filming, but it is all the other behind-the-scenes stuff – make-up, hair, costumes, catering – it was a whole enterprise in itself, so it was a real hub of activity.” Caroline also revealed that over 1,300 objects were packed away and the production used artificial snow in the grounds for some portions.

Wrexham, Wales

Additional portions for ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ were also filmed in the city of Wrexham, situated between the Welsh mountains and the lower Dee Valley in Wales. The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, located across the River Dee in the Vale of Llangollen, also served as a prominent production location for the movie. Other notable film and TV projects shot in Wrexham include ‘Marvellous,’ ‘Casanova,’ and ‘Henry House.’

Read More: Where is Peaky Blinders Filmed?