Where Was Netflix’s Vanished Into the Night Filmed?

In Netflix’s ‘Vanished Into the Night,’ the life of Elena and Pietro, a broken-up couple in the middle of their divorce proceedings, turns upside down when their two children disappear when they are with the latter at the farm. When Elena learns of the situation, she blames him. Soon, the phone rings, and the kidnappers who have taken their children ask for 150,000 euros in cash within 36 hours for the safe return of their children. In order to get monetary help, they reach out to an old criminal friend named Nicola, who agrees to give them the cash, but they must complete a mission for him — get to an island between Apulia and Greece, collect some drugs from his business partners, and bring them back to him.

Embarking on the mission for his kids, Pietro gets pulled into some complicated and dangerous situations. With Renato De Maria at the helm, the Italian crime thriller drama film, which is originally titled ‘Septimo,’ features a talented ensemble cast, including Riccardo Scamarcio, Annabelle Wallis, Massimiliano Gallo, Gaia Coletti, and Lorenzo Ferrante. Since most of the action takes place in Puglia, the scenic visuals in the backdrop raise questions regarding the actual filming locations in the minds of the viewers.

Vanished Into the Night Shooting Locations

Filming for ‘Vanished Into the Night’ was carried out entirely in Italy, especially in Puglia and Matera. From the looks of it, the principal photography for the thriller got underway in the summer of 2022 and wrapped up in October of the same year. Annabelle Wallis shared her experience of the shooting process on social media, writing, “…I am so grateful for the gift of learning Italian. Thank you to the incredible @renatodemaria for your leadership and vision. Our incredible crew for their hard work and support.” She added, “Thank you Italy for being the most exceptional place to film. Thank you to all the people I had the opportunity to meet. I loved every second of it.”

Apulia, Italy

Situated in the southern peninsular section of Italy, Apulia served as the primary production location for ‘Vanished Into the Night.’ The production team made the most of the region’s picturesque landscape and turned various streets and neighborhoods into film sets. Various exterior scenes, including the ones set in the open waters, were mostly taped on location as the viewers can spot several characteristic architectural monuments and buildings in the backdrop. Also known as Puglia in Italian, the region has hosted the production of numerous film projects, such as ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘In the Eye of the Hurricane,’ ‘Non sono un assassin,’ and ‘Tenebra.’

Matera, Italy

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Vanished Into the Night’ also traveled just outside of Apulia to the city of Matera, which is the capital of the Province of Matera in the Italian region of Basilicata. You might spot multiple historical monuments and landmarks, such as the Matera Cathedral, San Pietro Caveoso, San Pietro Barisano, Murgia National Park, the Tramontano Castle, and Palazzo Lanfranchi.

