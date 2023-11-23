Netflix’s A Nearly Normal Family: Exploring All the Filming Locations

Based on the eponymous novel written by Mattias Edvardsson, Netflix’s ‘A Nearly Normal Family’ is a Swedish crime thriller drama series that focuses on the seemingly normal Sandell family that consists of the priest Adam, the lawyer Ulrika, and their teenage daughter Stella. Residing in a posh residential suburb, the small family of three leads a picture-perfect life, which gets upended when Stella is accused of murdering someone close to her and ends up in custody.

Clueless and shocked at the situation, Adam and Ulrika are desperate to help their daughter come out of this situation. However, there is this lingering doubt in their minds about Stella — do they really know her daughter and the truth? Originally titled ‘En Helt Vanlig Familj,’ the crime show features a group of talented Swedish actors, including Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors, Lo Kauppi, Björn Bengtsson, Christian Sundgren, and Melisa Ferhatovic. Since the story unfolds in a suburb just outside Lund, including a variety of interesting settings and locations such as a church and a courtroom, the viewers are likely to wonder where ‘A Nearly Normal Family’ is shot.

A Nearly Normal Family is Filmed in Sweden

‘A Nearly Normal Family’ is filmed in Sweden, specifically in Lund and Stockholm. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller series got underway in October 2022 and wrapped up in a couple of months, around mid-December of the same year. So, allow us to take you to all the specific sites that served as production locations for the Christian Fandango Sundgren starrer.

Lund, Sweden

A significant amount of shooting for ‘A Nearly Normal Family’ was carried out in Lund, a city situated in the southern Swedish province of Scania. The production team reportedly traversed across the city and set up camp in various streets and neighborhoods to lens important sequences against suitable backdrops. For taping the interior scenes, they either utilized actual establishments or the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around Lund.

Stockholm, Sweden

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘A Nearly Normal Family’ also traveled to the capital of Sweden — Stockholm. Lying on Sweden’s east coast, the city boasts a wide range of unique terrains, including historical landmarks, modern cityscapes, panoramic scenery, and wide expanses of water, that works as an ideal backdrop and canvas for different kinds of film projects, including ‘A Nearly Normal Family.’

The crime series includes several exterior scenes and aerial shots of the city of Stockholm. Thus, you are highly likely to spot many local attractions and buildings in the backdrop of several sequences, including Stockholm City Hall, Kista Science Tower, Avicii Arena, Stockholm Palace, Djurgårdsbron Bridge, and Söder Torn. Apart from ‘A Nearly Normal Family,’ Stockholm’s locales have been featured in multiple movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web,’ ‘The Postcard Killings,’ ‘Caliphate,’ and ‘The Sandhamn Murders.’

