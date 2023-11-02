Cigarette Girl: Netflix Show Was Shot in Indonesia

Based on the eponymous book by Ratih Kumala, Netflix’s ‘Cigarette Girl,’ originally titled ‘Gadis Kretek,’ is an Indonesian historical romantic drama series that is set in two different timelines. The 1960s timeline introduces us to Dasiyah, a talented woman and the daughter of a family business producing Indonesia’s world-famous clove cigarettes. She is passionate about coming up with the right formulas for making clove cigarettes but struggles to leave a mark in the male-dominated society and industry.

When the gifted artisan crosses paths with an estranged son named Soeraja who is in search of a mystery woman to fulfill his father’s last wish, they get involved romantically and shape the course of their lives. Several decades later, in the 2000s, the son of Soeraja named Lebas meets Arum, both of whom embark on a journey to the past and uncover some deeply buried secrets. Featuring impressive and compelling performances from Dian Sastrowardoyo, Ario Bayu, Putri Marino, Arya Saloka, and Sheila Dara, the period drama series unfolds in Indonesia, specifically against the backdrop of the nation’s tobacco industry.

Where is Cigarette Girl Filmed?

‘Cigarette Girl’ is filmed in its entirety in Indonesia, particularly in Jakarta, Central Java, and other sites across the country. The principal photography for the debut season of the romantic series seemingly got underway in the summer of 2022 and continued for the following couple of months, before wrapping up in October of the same year.

Jakarta, Indonesia

Given the fact that the story is set in Jakarta, the filming unit sets up camp in the capital itself to lens several pivotal sequences on location and introduce some authenticity to the narrative. Officially known as the Special Capital Region of Jakarta, the city is home to a number of modern architectural buildings and landmarks, namely the Selamat Datang Monument, the Merdeka Palace, the National Museum of Indonesia, the National Monument, and the Jakarta History Museum.

Other Locations in Indonesia

The production team of ‘Cigarette Girl’ also travels to other locations across Indonesia for the purpose of shooting. For instance, the Central Java province of Indonesia, which lies right in the middle of the island of Java, as the name suggests, serves as one of the prominent production locations. Thanks to the province’s diversity when it comes to its terrains, the filming unit makes the most of seven different cities across Java as they recreate 1960s Indonesia on more than a hundred different sets.

In addition, the locales of the small town of Kaliurang and other surrounding areas feature in various important scenes in Netflix’s ‘Cigarette Girl. Located in Hargobinangun, Pakem, Sleman Regency in the Special Region of Yogyakarta, Kaliurang consists of several attractions and places of interest, including scenic views, cool breeze, and an extensive forested park with trails, some of which might appear in the backdrop of some sequences.

