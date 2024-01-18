Netflix’s End of the Line: All Shooting Sites of the Brazilian Comedy Show

Created by Rodrigo Sant’Anna, Netflix’s ‘End of the Line’ is a Brazilian comedy series that stars Rodrigo Sant’Anna and Roberta Rodrigues as a divorced couple — Ivan and Sandra. Despite ending their marriage, the former couple still lives together in the same house and face the daily challenges that life throws at them. As they navigate the end of their marriage together, they also work as drivers — Ivan as a clandestine van driver and Sandra as a bus driver.

Accompanying the lead actors, the hilarious show, originally titled ‘Ponto Final,’ also consists of impressive performances from other Brazilian actors as well, including Nany People, Polly Marinho, Faiska Alves, Tuca Andrada, Thaynara Og, and Thardelly Lima. With most of the story unfolding in and around the bus that the couple drives, it is natural for one to ask questions about the actual filming locations of ‘End of the Line.’

Where is End of the Line Filmed?

‘End of the Line’ is filmed in its entirety in Brazil, seemingly in Rio de Janeiro. According to reports, production for the inaugural iteration of the comedy show seemingly commenced around the early summer of 2023 and wrapped up by late June of the same year. So, let us ride to all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Shooting for the major chunks of ‘End of the Line’ supposedly takes place in and around the city of Rio de Janeiro, which is the capital of the eponymous Brazilian state. From the looks of it, the production team possibly sets up camp around the neighborhood of Rio Comprido. Situated right in the center of the city, it borders a number of other local neighborhoods, including the Catumbi, Estácio, Praça da Bandeira, and Tijuca neighborhoods.

As far as the bus scenes are concerned, they are possibly taped inside a bus set in one of the film studios located in and around the city of Rio de Janeiro. A few exterior shots are also seemingly lensed in the same studio using various amenities and facilities present at the site. Moreover, the establishing shots of the city are recorded on location as you may or may not be able to spot a few local monuments and attractions in the backdrop, such as Christ the Redeemer, the Theatro Municipal, the Museum of Tomorrow, and the Sugarloaf Cable Car.

Apart from ‘End of the Line,’ the city of Rio de Janeiro has served as a production location for a number of film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘A Vampire in the Family,’ ‘Double Trouble,’ ‘Flying Down to Rio,’ ‘Only Fools and Horses,’ and ‘Lilyhammer.’

Read More: Best Comedy Movies on Peacock