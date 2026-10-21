Where is Newlyweds Filmed?

NBC’s ‘Newlyweds’ is a sitcom that revolves around the intersection of the lives of two polar opposites — a free-spirited, sociable woman named Jeanie and a divorced professor named James. When their paths collide through a mutual friend, they unexpectedly feel sparks between them on a blind date despite their personality differences. Jeanie and James waste no time and tie the knot to make their whirlwind romance official. As they skip past the dating stage and get married, their family and friends are shocked, including James’ ex-wife, Claudia.

While navigating their new married life in the later stages of their lives, the newlyweds find themselves in a series of hilarious pickles. Although his life takes an unexpected turn as he lives with Jeanie, James decides to change his ways to make the marriage work. The Jamie Lee Curtis and Gail Lerner creation features Tea Leoni, Tim Daly, Emma Meisel, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Curtis. The comedic tale of new bonds and complex familial dynamics unfolds primarily in the newlyweds’ residence, which sees the ups and downs in the marriage of Jeanie and James.

Newlyweds Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Newlyweds’ takes place in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series got underway in May 2026 and went on for three months before wrapping up in August of the same year. At the start of the production, co-creator Jamie Lee Curtis shared a few words of gratitude for her team, stating, “I couldn’t imagine being a part of a better group of artists and technicians and very funny writers and performers and we’ll see what happens but what I DO know is that we all found LOVE together on a sound stage, on the back lot at Universal and that makes me very happy.”

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Newlyweds’ were reportedly lensed in Los Angeles County, situated in Southern California. By capturing numerous establishing and exterior shots in iconic neighborhoods and streets of Los Angeles, the filming unit grounds the narrative in reality. Meanwhile, the indoor scenes, set in different spaces, including the home where Jeanie and James deal with the challenges of their newly married life, were shot on sound stages at Universal Studios Lot at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City in front of a live audience.

Home to more than 30 different sound stages, the film studio also consists of over 30 versatile backlot locations that can double as New York streets, Central Park, a hospital, cobblestoned European streets, Courthouse Square, and the rugged Western Street. The Universal Studios Lot also provides a bunch of other amenities and spaces to the filmmakers, including rehearsal halls, dressing rooms, production offices, and more. Apart from ‘Newlyweds,’ LA County has served as a production location for many movies and TV shows over the years, such as ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘The Truman Show,’ ‘Liar Liar,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Superstore,’ and ‘The Good Place.’

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