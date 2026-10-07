Where is Eternally Yours Filmed? All Shooting Locations

The creation of Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, CBS’ ‘Eternally Yours,’ is a fantasy comedy series that centers on a vampire couple — Charles and Liz — who have been together for more than five centuries. Although they share a daughter named Emma in modern-day Seattle, where they live with their ragtag coven, their once romance-filled marriage has turned into a passionless bond. Soon, the entire household is turned upside down when their daughter starts dating a human named Max.

As the ardent boyfriend introduces himself to the centuries-old family of vampires, their stale dynamics start to change for the better. His arrival in their lives makes Charles and Liz question their marriage and ponder giving their love another try. Starring Ed Weeks, Allegra Edwards, Jaren Lewison, Helen J Shen, Parker Young, and Rose Abdoo, the vampire show is set in a fictionalized version of Seattle, Washington, where humans co-exist with vampires.

Eternally Yours Filming Locations

‘Eternally Yours’ is filmed in Quebec, specifically in and around Montreal. According to reports, the pilot was shot in March 2026. After the show was greenlit, the principal photography for the remaining season commenced in early August 2026 and is scheduled to wrap up in January 2027. Ed Weeks, who portrays Charles, appreciated his fellow cast and crew members and wrote, “I love this beautiful cast, who are slowly becoming family.”

Montreal, Quebec

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Eternally Yours’ were lensed across the sprawling city of Montreal, also known as the City of Saints. Given its diverse and versatile cityscape, Montreal served as an ideal stand-in for Seattle. Both cities share similar modern architecture and landscapes, featuring high-rise buildings and surrounding water bodies, making it easier for the makers to replicate the Emerald City’s charm in a realistic manner. The scenic Le Plateau-Mont-Royal borough appears to have served as a prominent production location for the vampire series.

The cast and crew members took over numerous real-life establishments and properties across Montreal to tape important indoor scenes. Ed Weeks shared a few words about the city in his social media post, writing, “Montreal so far has been has been a lovely blur. Our little strip on the Plateau has been pedestrianized until October. Two kilometers of cafe terraces, green space, folks lounging in deck chairs, having a catch-up, having a smoke. Maybe this is how cities should be. We walk miles a day without noticing, bopping to endless delicious restaurants, possibly not ideal for someone (me) who is about to play an ascetic vampire on a new TV show (CBS’ Eternally Yours, coming this fall).”

In the strategic establishing and aerial shots, you are likely to spot a few buildings and landmarks, including the Old Port of Montreal, the Basilica of Our Lady of Montreal, Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal, 1250 René-Lévesque, the Tour de la Bourse, and Place Ville Marie. Apart from ‘Eternally Yours,’ Montreal has hosted the production of several other comedy movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Love Hypothesis,’ ‘Dream Scenario,’ ‘A Minecraft Movie,’ ‘Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,’ ‘Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,’ ‘The Whole Nine Yards,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Future Man,’ and ‘The Sticky.’

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