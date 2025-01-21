Where is Apple TV+’s Prime Target Filmed?

Powered by compelling performances by ‘The White Lotus’ actor Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell, Apple TV+’s ‘Prime Target’ is a thriller miniseries about Edward Brooks (Leo), a brilliant mathematician who sees things in the world that others cannot. He is always bombarding people with questions that a normal human mind fails to even comprehend let alone answer. His genius becomes his own enemy when he finds out that things around him have started to change drastically after he attempts to find a pattern of prime numbers that would enable him to gain access to every computer in the world.

It is at this point that Edward meets Taylah Sanders (Quintessa), who enlightens him about an unseen enemy that might be behind his idea. The plot metamorphoses into a conspiracy thriller, and it turns into a pulse-pounding watch. The Steve Thompson show is essentially a conspiracy thriller; thus, the locations are carefully chosen to enthrall the audience from the get-go and engross them throughout until the end.

Prime Target Filming Locations

Normally, when crafting a character study about a flawed genius, the character is usually shown behind closed doors, showcasing isolation to get into his psyche instead of exquisite locations. However, that is not the case with ‘Prime Target.’ Since this show is designed as a conspiracy thriller, the makers have made use of multiple locations in a dynamic setting to give it the extra oomph required for such shows. And what better place to do this than the United Kingdom? Several locations in The Land of Hope and Glory are used for the filming of ‘Prime Target.’ The notable names out of these are Windsor, Cambridge, City of London, and Kent. Principal photography of the inaugural season began in May 2023 and the filming was reportedly wrapped up in 2024.

Windsor, England

The principal photography of ‘Prime Target’ season 1 takes place in Windsor in Berkshire, South East England. Since the show has a vintage feel to it with a distinct kind of cinematography, the makers settled on the historic town as it offers a perfect blend of historical and contemporary settings. To be specific, a portion of the filming of season 1 took place on Alma Road. With its scenic and diverse architecture, the area serves well as a kick-start to the shoot of the show. The town’s royal tradition and natural beauty definitely contribute to the riveting screenplay of the show. Apart from this, the grandiose Windsor area enhances the show’s atmosphere, making it an ideal setting for the psychological unraveling of Edward Brooks. Its royal tradition and scenic beauty play an understated yet vital role in immersing the audience.

Cambridge, England

For the purpose of shooting, the cast and crew of ‘Prime Target’ also spend some time in Cambridge in the county of Cambridgeshire in the eastern part of England. With its academic prestige and beautiful architecture, the place plays a crucial role in ‘Prime Target’ season 1. Several scenes are filmed across this iconic city, most notably at The Backs, located on Queen’s Road, a picturesque area famous for its scenic riverside views and colleges that line the river. It is one of the most visually distinctive areas of Cambridge, providing an atmospheric backdrop for the unfolding conspiracy.

Additionally, Garret Hostel Lane in Cambridge, located near the heart of the city, offers narrow streets and collegiate architecture, setting the stage for scenes that emphasize Edward’s intellectual journey. Free School Lane, another picturesque location, and Saint John’s College, one of the most renowned colleges in the city, also contribute to portraying Edward’s complex world. Trinity Lane, Saint John’s Street, and the renowned Bridge of Sighs at St John’s College are key filming locations where the show’s mysterious and intellectual atmosphere is vividly brought to life. St John’s College itself, situated along the River Cam, adds both historical and architectural richness to the series. The serene yet imposing environment complements the growing tension in the story as Edward begins to uncover a dark and conspiratorial world.

City of London, England

The City of London serves as another significant filming location for ‘Prime Target’ season 1. The bustling capital’s financial district, with its stark contrasts between modern skyscrapers and ancient structures, sets the stage for the complex conspiracies that unfold. The sharp, sleek feel of the City mirrors the high stakes of the story, where power, intellect, and danger collide. Utilizing London’s iconic streets, ‘Prime Target’ conveys the intricate nature of a conspiracy that weaves through the city’s heart. The contrast between the historical locations in Cambridge and the modernized, fast-paced energy of London helps build a compelling visual narrative, illustrating the disparity between Edward’s quiet academic life and the chaotic web of conspiracy he finds himself in.

Kent, England

A good part of the show is also shot in the ceremonial county of Kent in South East England. Shooting of the first season was particularly carried out at LeShuttle (earlier known as Eurotunnel Le Shuttle). It is a railway shuttle service that runs between the coastal town of Folkestone in Kent and the port city of Calais in France, thus bridging the gap between continental Europe and the UK. To capture a drone shot of the entrance of the site — which can also be spotted in ‘Tunnel’ and ‘Invasion’ — the production crew for season 1 visited the local hill figure called Folkestone White Horse.

In addition, Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm, located near Dungeness, Romney Marsh, on the coast of the county, is also where a few scenes are taped. The farm has also served as the shooting site for ‘The Honourable Woman’ and ‘Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond.’ The lush green landscapes here significantly enhance the beauty of the show. All these locations are crucial in depicting the descent of a genius caught in a conspiracy, contributing significantly to the story. Their subtle sophistication, atmospheric charm, and visual appeal perfectly complement the show’s tone.

With its rich history and compelling ambiance, the United Kingdom serves as the ideal backdrop for any thriller. Steve Thompson, familiar with these streets from his work on the acclaimed BBC series ‘Sherlock‘, skillfully brings a similar vibe to this project. Shooting in these iconic locations, with their blend of intellectual and atmospheric qualities, feels like a poetic continuation of Thompson’s signature style.

Read More: Best Adult Shows on Apple TV+