Where is Prime Video’s Carrie Filmed? All Shooting Locations

An adaptation of Stephen King’s eponymous 1974 novel and its fourth screen adaptation, Prime Video’s ‘Carrie’ is a supernatural teen horror miniseries created by Mike Flanagan (known for ‘Midnight Mass‘ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House‘). The narrative centers on a socially awkward teenage girl named Carrie White, who has lived all her life within the four walls of her home with her over-protective and controlling mother, Margaret. When her father meets with his sudden demise, Carrie is sent to Ewen High School, a new and complicated ecosystem that the teenager must navigate on her own.

Her initial excitement of being at a social setting takes a turn when she is forced to deal with a bullying scandal, the cruelty of the social media age, and the complications of adolescence through some of her classmates, including Tommy, Chris, and Sue. With the pressure mounting, Carrie notices a mysterious, uncontrollable telekinetic power growing inside her. The thriller drama show is set in the small town of Chamberlain, Maine, with the fictional high school serving as an additional character that unleashes Carrie’s hidden powers.

Carrie Filming Locations

Production on Mike Flanagan’s take on ‘Carrie’ took place in British Columbia, particularly in Greater Vancouver. According to reports, principal photography for the horror miniseries commenced around mid-June 2025 and concluded after more than four months in the last week of October of the same year. After the shoot’s wrap-up, the creator, Mike Flanagan, took to social media and shared a few appreciative words for his team, stating, “Our last day of filming on CARRIE. This has been one of the best experiences of my career, one of the very best ensembles I’ve ever worked with, and already one of my favorite projects ever. Cannot wait for you guys to see what we made.”

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

A significant portion of the filming of ‘Carrie’ took place in Greater Vancouver in British Columbia. The team utilized several spots across the region to paint the seemingly idyllic world of the thriller series with cruel secrets buried beneath the surface. Situated at three different locations across the city of Burnaby, the Bridge Studios served as a prominent production location for the horror miniseries. The three independent campuses have a total of 38 sound stages, ample support space, production offices, and other amenities necessary to bring any kind of project to life. The filming unit of ‘Carrie’ seemingly shot several indoor scenes involving the high school, the gymnasium, and the White family home on a few sound stages at Bridge Studios.

To depict the fictional Ewen High School, the cast and crew took over Eric Hamber Secondary School at 960 West 33rd Avenue in Vancouver and transformed it into a film set. From the looks of it, various areas of the school’s campus feature in the interior and exterior scenes of the series. In October 2025, the nearby areas, including Willow Street and West 37th Avenue, were temporarily closed at night to record a late-night scene. For shooting purposes, the production team also traveled to the city of Surrey, located southeast of Vancouver. To be specific, Surrey’s historic town center, Cloverdale, doubled as Chamberlain, Maine for ‘Carrie.’ A shopping street in the town was transformed into a set, redressed with American storefronts and staged destruction.

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