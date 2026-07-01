Where is Prime Video’s Elle Filmed?

A prequel to the iconic ‘Legally Blonde‘ franchise, Prime Video’s ‘Elle’ is a comedy-drama series that takes place nearly six years before the events of the first film of the franchise. The Laura Kittrell creation, which is also marketed as ‘Elle: From the World of Legally Blonde,’ follows a teenage Elle Woods in 1995 as she faces all kinds of personal challenges in a Seattle high school, including complicated friendships, forbidden romance, and bold fashion choices. These formative experiences in her teenage years end up molding her into the confident and independent woman we meet in ‘Legally Blonde.’ Set in the 1990s, Elle’s adolescent chapter before she becomes the ambitious Harvard law student takes place mostly in Seattle, Washington, a city that shapes her future in unexpected ways.

Elle Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Elle’ is reportedly conducted in British Columbia and California, specifically in Greater Vancouver and Los Angeles County. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the prequel series got underway around late March 2025 under the working title ‘Park La Brea’ and wrapped up after about four months in early August of the same year. Lexi Minetree, who portrays the titular character, shared her experience of being a part of the project. She stated, “these past 5 months have been such a whirlwind, I got to create something so special with some really freakin awesome people…from being the first person to get hurt AFTER a cast/crew softball game to winning employee of the week…”

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

Several locations in Greater Vancouver served as the filming location for the comedy series. To recreate the visual aesthetic of 1990s Seattle, where the events in ‘Elle’ unfold, the production team scoured many neighborhoods across Vancouver to find those that could convincingly capture the era’s distinct atmosphere. The port city’s versatile landscape comprises a blend of historic architecture, tree-lined avenues, waterfront vicinities and other urban spaces, all of which provided a backdrop that complemented the nostalgic tone. In Downtown Vancouver, the cast and crew were spotted filming on West Cordova Street.

In addition, some sequences were also taped at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, an iconic proscenium theatre at 630 Hamilton Street. About 25-30 minutes from the heart of Vancity, the team also utilized the services of Bridge Studios at 2400 Boundary Road. Spanning 15 acres and comprising 13 soundstages, the shooting complex proved ideal for scenes that required a controlled environment. A portion of the filming also took place in Burnaby in the Lower Mainland region. The team also visited Central Park, a 90-hectare urban park at 3883 Imperial Street, to capture some shots. Located on the Burnaby-Vancouver border, the coastal forest is packed with lush greenery, forested trails, and ponds. The picturesque seaside neighborhood of Tsawwassen, lying south of Vancouver, also hosted the production of ‘Elle.’

Los Angeles County, California

To paint the visual canvas of the show, the Prime Video production also set up camp in the sprawling city of Los Angeles in Southern California. In particular, Culver City, AKA The Heart of Screenland, in Los Angeles County is where a few sequences were lensed. The scenes set in the estate of the Woods family were actually taped at 100 North Carolwood Drive in the affluent neighborhood of Holmby Hills, which has been home to many iconic celebrities such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé.

Read More: Where Was Legally Blonde Filmed?