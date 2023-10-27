Sister Death: Netflix Horror Movie Was Shot in Spain

With Paco Plaza at the helm, Netflix’s ‘Sister Death’ is a Spanish supernatural horror movie that serves as the prequel to the 2017 film ‘Verónica’ directed by Plaza himself. Set right after the Spanish Civil War, the plot chronicles the journey of a young novice named Narcisa who possesses supernatural powers and arrives at a school for girls as a teacher. As she spends her time in the former convent, she begins going through several strange occurrences and disturbing situations on campus.

With the increasing torment, Narcisa is forced to look into the dark secrets that surround the convent and the evil that haunts its inhabitants. While Aria Bedmar essays the role of the protagonist Narcisa, other cast members, including Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas, Almudena Amor, Chelo Vivares, and Sara Roch, feature in supporting yet pivotal roles. The hair-raising horror film is made all the more scary due to the setting of a seemingly ordinary school, which turns out to be haunted by evil forces. So, if you wish to find out where ‘Sister Death’ was filmed, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information!

Sister Death Filming Locations

‘Sister Death’ was filmed in its entirety in Spain, especially in the Valencian Community and Madrid. According to records, principal photography for the horror film got underway in late March 2022 and continued for the following couple of months, before wrapping up in late May of the same year. So, let’s navigate all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Valencian Community, Spain

The shooting for a major portion of ‘Sister Death’ was carried out in the Valencian Community, a Spanish autonomous community located along the Mediterranean coast on the eastern portion of the Iberian Peninsula. The capital of the Valencian Community — Valencia — served as one of the prominent filming sites for the Spanish film as the production team set up camp across the city, in different neighborhoods and streets against suitable backdrops.

In particular, the filming unit took over the premise of the Monastery of Sant Jeroni de Cotalba and turned it into a film set to record many pivotal sequences for ‘Sister Death.’ Constructed between the 14th and 18th centuries, the monastic building is located at Autovía Gandía-L’Ollería (CV-60), Salida 35 in Valencia’s Alfauir. The cast and crew utilized several sections of the monastery, including the main door, the bell tower, the cloister, the Cotalba village, and more, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of a few scenes.

Madrid, Spain

For shooting purposes, the director and his team took the production of ‘Sister Death’ to the capital of Spain — Madrid. Lying in the centre of the Iberian peninsula, Madrid’s shoot as well as that of Valencia’s were complicated and intense, as claimed by the production team of the horror movie. Apart from the Paco Plaza directorial, the locales of the capital have been featured in a number of movies and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Others,’ ‘Verónica,’ ‘The Devil’s Backbone,’ ‘Killer Book Club,’ and ‘Rest in Pieces.’

Read More: Best Classic Horror Films