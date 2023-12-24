Sniper: G.R.I.T: Where Was the Sniper Movie Shot?

The tenth installment in the film series ‘Sniper,’ ‘Sniper: G.R.I.T.,’ alternately titled ‘Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team,’ is an action drama movie that revolves around the newly-formed yet effective organization G.R.I.T. or Global Response & Intelligence Team, with Colonel Stone Dennis Haysbert at the helm, and the Ace Sniper Brandon Beckett. They collaborate and embark on a mission when an international terrorist cult threatens world peace and political stability while taking one of the agents hostage.

Together, they join forces and travel all the way to Malta in order to infiltrate the terrorist group and get rid of its leader from within to give freedom to the abducted agent, in the hopes of restoring peace to the society. Featuring impressive onscreen performances from Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert, Ryan Robbins, Luna Fujimoto, Josh Brener, and Matthew Sim, the movie unfolds majorly in Malta, which begs the question — was ‘Sniper: G.R.I.T.’ filmed on location or not?

Sniper: G.R.I.T. Filming Locations

‘Sniper: G.R.I.T.’ was filmed primarily in Malta, seemingly in Saint Julian’s. From the looks of it, the principal photography for the action film got underway in late September 2022 and continued for more than a month or so, before getting wrapped up in early November of the same year. So, let us get into the thick of the high-octane action to learn all about the specific sites that make an appearance in the movie!

Malta

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Sniper: G.R.I.T.’ traveled all the way to Malta and took over various parts of the country. The vast and world-famous Golden Bay seemingly served as one of the key filming sites where several exterior scenes might have been taped. The filming unit possibly even made the most of the natural landscapes and culturally rich architecture associated with Gozo, which is yet another production location of the action thriller.

The capital city of Malta — Valletta — also supposedly hosted the production of ‘Sniper: G.R.I.T.’ as the cast and crew members utilized the historically significant streets and attractions as the backdrops for several sequences. Situated in the Northern Region of Malta, Mdina served as the capital of the island for a significant amount of time in history. There have been hints from the crew members that they set up camp in Mdina for a while during the production process of the Oliver Thompson directorial.

It appears that some additional portions of the Chad Michael Collins starrer were recorded on location in the town of Saint Julian’s, which is located in Malta’s Central Region. Amplifying the beauty of the Maltese countryside is the remarkable Montekristo Estate situated in Triq Hal-Farrug, Siggiewi. It reportedly served as one of the many production locations for ‘Sniper: G.R.I.T.’ as the filming unit was spotted by several onlookers and passersby lensing important scenes.

Ryan Robbins, who plays the role of Zero, shared his experience of shooting the movie in Malta on social media. He wrote, “…This was such a blast to film. And Malta is incredible, with such amazingly talented, wonderful humans in front of and behind the camera. What a pleasure. Thank you all.”

