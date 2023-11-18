Where to Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Online?

Based on the fictional character Godzilla by Toho Co. and the second series in the ‘MonsterVerse’ franchise, ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters‘ is a sci-fi action-adventure series created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. It revolves around a family’s quest to dig up the buried secrets and learn about a legacy that links them to Monarch. Leading the cast is Kurt Russell who is accompanied by a group of other talented actors, including Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, and Elisa Lasowski. Given the thrilling elements of the show, fans of the Godzilla universe must be eager to learn more about it.

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters About?

Set after the epic and destructive battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs, which led to many people realizing the existence of monsters, the plot follows two siblings who embark on a mission to learn about their family’s association with the Monarch, an organization only a few know about. As they gather clues while following in their father’s footsteps, the paths lead them to the world of monsters and Army Officer Lee Shaw. The story spans three generations as various secrets come to the surface and the siblings fight for their lives in an intense battle with the monsters. To know the fate of the siblings, you will have to watch the series yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Netflix?

No, ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ is not included in Netflix’s extensive catalog of content. However, the streaming giant does offer similar shows to its subscribers like ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Hellbound,’ and ‘Sweet Home.’

Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on HBO Max?

Even though HBO Max does not have ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,’ the platform’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows does have some excellent alternatives. If the action-adventure series captured your eye, you must like ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Hulu?

Hulu does not house ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ on the platform. Meanwhile, Hulu subscribers, who are intrigued by the series, are likely to enjoy watching ‘Primeval.’

Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime Video does not have ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,’ it does offer some amazing alternatives to its subscribers. For those interested in the Kurt Russell starrer, we recommend ‘Grimm.’

Where to Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Online?

Those interested in watching ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ can do so on Apple TV+. Besides that, you don’t have the option to watch the monster series online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day trial to all its new subscribers. Thus, you can make the most of this offer to catch all the episodes of the show for free.

