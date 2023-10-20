Where is Netflix’s Surviving Paradise Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Surviving Paradise’ is a survival reality TV series that follows 12 unsuspecting contestants who are made to believe that they are going to spend several weeks of summer inside a beautiful villa surrounded by scenic natural beauty. But soon enough, they find themselves banished to the same wilderness that surrounds them, where they must survive and fend for themselves. Competing against each other to return to the four walls of the luxurious resort, relief and a grand cash prize of $100,000 await them.

The unique format of the survival series and the drama that ensues through each episode warrant entertaining content for the viewers, but it is elevated further with the presence of the host Jessimae Peluso. The contrasting visuals of the jungle and amenities-filled property are likely to make many of you wonder where ‘Surviving Paradise’ is filmed. In that case, allow us to get rid of your curiosity once and for all!

Surviving Paradise Filming Locations

‘Surviving Paradise’ is filmed in Greece, especially in Lefkada. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show took place in the summer of 2022, from late May 2022 to June of the same year. There was an interruption in the production of season 1 due to a torrential flash flood rainstorm, which made it seem as if the mountain was getting flushed out. Now, without further ado, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations where the contestants navigate through the mountainous terrains and fight for the spot in the resort in the Netflix series!

Lefkada, Greece

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Surviving Paradise’ was lensed on the Greek Island of Lefkada AKA Lefkas, which is situated in the Ionian Sea on the west coast of Greece. In particular, the production team sets up camp in a cliff-top, oceanside villa, which is symbolic of the height of luxury in the competition as the contestants attempt to survive the wilderness surrounding the luxurious property to become an insider. Moreover, several key portions are taped in the jungle, where the contestants indulge in various physical activities.

Gabe Dannenbring, one of the participants of ‘Surviving Paradise’ season 1, sat down with Argus Leader in October 2023 and talked about his experience shooting the show in Lefkada, Greece. He explained, “When you’re in the jungle (which) we call camp, you are doing a lot of physical competition. When you’re in the villa … it’s mostly like mental warfare and playing mental head games with one another. It was stressful.”

Nature meets modernity as the lush green jungle in the mountain works in contrast with the modern and luxurious villa, which is one of the main objectives of the participants in the survival competition. Lefkada is home to a wide range of beaches, some of which are likely to be featured in the backdrop of multiple scenes through different episodes.

